فاز أتلتيكو مدريد على ضيفه ديبورتيفو ألافيس بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ20 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.


أحرز المهاجم النرويجي ألكسندر سورلوث الهدف الوحيد لأتلتيكو بعد مرور 3 دقائق من الشوط الثاني.


وبهذه النتيجة رفع أتلتيكو مدريد رصيده إلى (41) نقطة في المركز الرابع متخلفاً بفارق الأهداف عن فياريال، فيما تجمد رصيد ألافيس عند (19) نقطة في المركز الـ18.