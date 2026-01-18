فاز أتلتيكو مدريد على ضيفه ديبورتيفو ألافيس بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ20 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
أحرز المهاجم النرويجي ألكسندر سورلوث الهدف الوحيد لأتلتيكو بعد مرور 3 دقائق من الشوط الثاني.
وبهذه النتيجة رفع أتلتيكو مدريد رصيده إلى (41) نقطة في المركز الرابع متخلفاً بفارق الأهداف عن فياريال، فيما تجمد رصيد ألافيس عند (19) نقطة في المركز الـ18.
Atletico Madrid defeated their guest Deportivo Alaves with a score of one goal to none in the match held at the "Estadio Metropolitano" as part of the 20th round of the Spanish football league.
The only goal for Atletico was scored by Norwegian striker Alexander Sørloth just 3 minutes into the second half.
With this result, Atletico Madrid raised their points total to (41) in fourth place, trailing Villarreal on goal difference, while Alaves remained at (19) points in 18th place.