Atletico Madrid defeated their guest Deportivo Alaves with a score of one goal to none in the match held at the "Estadio Metropolitano" as part of the 20th round of the Spanish football league.



The only goal for Atletico was scored by Norwegian striker Alexander Sørloth just 3 minutes into the second half.



With this result, Atletico Madrid raised their points total to (41) in fourth place, trailing Villarreal on goal difference, while Alaves remained at (19) points in 18th place.