The eyes of Arab and African football fans are directed towards the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, at exactly ten o'clock tonight, Sunday, to follow the final of the Africa Cup of Nations; which will bring together the Moroccan national team and its Senegalese counterpart.

The Moroccan team enters this final in search of its second title after winning its first in 1976, and the Atlas Lions aspire to achieve the dream that has been long awaited for half a century by winning the African title after a remarkable journey in the tournament, starting with topping Group A with two wins and a draw. They then secured a tough victory over Tanzania with a score of one goal to none in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, Morocco overcame the challenge of Cameroon with a score of two goals to none, and in the semi-finals, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou shone and led his country to the final after his outstanding performance in the penalty shootout against Nigeria, allowing Morocco to set a date with Senegal in the anticipated final.

Meanwhile, Senegal's journey was similar to that of the Moroccan team, as they topped Group D with 7 points from two wins and a draw. In the Round of 16, Senegal overcame Sudan with a score of three goals to one. In the quarter-finals and semi-finals, Senegal triumphed over Mali and Egypt with the same score of one goal to none, and the Senegalese team seeks to win the title for the second time after claiming it in 2022 at the expense of the Egyptian team.