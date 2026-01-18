تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة العربية والأفريقية نحو ملعب الأمير مولاي عبدالله في العاصمة المغربية الرباط عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من ليل اليوم الأحد لمتابعة نهائي كأس أمم أفريقيا؛ الذي سيجمع منتخب المغرب بنظيره منتخب السنغال.

يدخل المنتخب المغربي هذا النهائي بحثاً عن اللقب الثاني بعد أن حقق لقبه الأول عام 1976، ويطمح أسود الأطلس لتحقيق الحلم الذي طال لنصف قرن وذلك بتحقيق اللقب الأفريقي بعد مشوار حافل في البطولة بدأه بتصدر المجموعة الأولى من فوزين وتعادل، ومن ثم حقق فوزاً صعباً على تنزانيا بهدف دون مقابل في دور الـ16، وفي ربع النهائي تجاوز المغرب عقبة الكاميرون بهدفين دون مقابل، وفي نصف النهائي تألق الحارس ياسين بونو وقاد منتخب بلاده للنهائي بعد تألقه في ركلات الترجيح أمام منتخب نيجيريا لينتصر المغرب ويضرب موعداً مع السنغال في النهائي المنتظر.

فيما جاء مشوار السنغال مماثلاً للمنتخب المغربي، إذ تصدر منتخبات المجموعة الرابعة برصيد 7 نقاط من فوزين وتعادل، وفي دور الـ16 تجاوز السنغال نظيره السوداني بثلاثية مقابل هدف، وفي ربع ونصف النهائي انتصر السنغال على مالي ومصر بالنتيجة ذاتها بهدف دون مقابل، ويسعى منتخب السنغال لتحقيق اللقب للمرة الثانية بعد أن حققه عام 2022 على حساب منتخب مصر.