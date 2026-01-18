تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة العربية والأفريقية نحو ملعب الأمير مولاي عبدالله في العاصمة المغربية الرباط عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من ليل اليوم الأحد لمتابعة نهائي كأس أمم أفريقيا؛ الذي سيجمع منتخب المغرب بنظيره منتخب السنغال.
يدخل المنتخب المغربي هذا النهائي بحثاً عن اللقب الثاني بعد أن حقق لقبه الأول عام 1976، ويطمح أسود الأطلس لتحقيق الحلم الذي طال لنصف قرن وذلك بتحقيق اللقب الأفريقي بعد مشوار حافل في البطولة بدأه بتصدر المجموعة الأولى من فوزين وتعادل، ومن ثم حقق فوزاً صعباً على تنزانيا بهدف دون مقابل في دور الـ16، وفي ربع النهائي تجاوز المغرب عقبة الكاميرون بهدفين دون مقابل، وفي نصف النهائي تألق الحارس ياسين بونو وقاد منتخب بلاده للنهائي بعد تألقه في ركلات الترجيح أمام منتخب نيجيريا لينتصر المغرب ويضرب موعداً مع السنغال في النهائي المنتظر.
فيما جاء مشوار السنغال مماثلاً للمنتخب المغربي، إذ تصدر منتخبات المجموعة الرابعة برصيد 7 نقاط من فوزين وتعادل، وفي دور الـ16 تجاوز السنغال نظيره السوداني بثلاثية مقابل هدف، وفي ربع ونصف النهائي انتصر السنغال على مالي ومصر بالنتيجة ذاتها بهدف دون مقابل، ويسعى منتخب السنغال لتحقيق اللقب للمرة الثانية بعد أن حققه عام 2022 على حساب منتخب مصر.
The eyes of Arab and African football fans are directed towards the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, at exactly ten o'clock tonight, Sunday, to follow the final of the Africa Cup of Nations; which will bring together the Moroccan national team and its Senegalese counterpart.
The Moroccan team enters this final in search of its second title after winning its first in 1976, and the Atlas Lions aspire to achieve the dream that has been long awaited for half a century by winning the African title after a remarkable journey in the tournament, starting with topping Group A with two wins and a draw. They then secured a tough victory over Tanzania with a score of one goal to none in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, Morocco overcame the challenge of Cameroon with a score of two goals to none, and in the semi-finals, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou shone and led his country to the final after his outstanding performance in the penalty shootout against Nigeria, allowing Morocco to set a date with Senegal in the anticipated final.
Meanwhile, Senegal's journey was similar to that of the Moroccan team, as they topped Group D with 7 points from two wins and a draw. In the Round of 16, Senegal overcame Sudan with a score of three goals to one. In the quarter-finals and semi-finals, Senegal triumphed over Mali and Egypt with the same score of one goal to none, and the Senegalese team seeks to win the title for the second time after claiming it in 2022 at the expense of the Egyptian team.