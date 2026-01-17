The Saudi national handball team is facing an important match today, Saturday, against its Japanese counterpart, as part of the second round of the preliminary stage of Group D in the 22nd Asian Championship, at exactly 8:00 PM at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Complex in Kuwait.



The Green handball team enters the match with high spirits after its victory over the Iranian team in the opening round, looking to continue its positive results and enhance its chances of leading the group, in a highly anticipated match that carries great significance in the competition and qualification for the main round.



The encounter is expected to witness strong competition given the strength and continental experience of the Japanese team, as the coaching staff of the Saudi team aims to continue relying on defensive discipline and offensive effectiveness, while focusing on minimizing errors and capitalizing on opportunities to achieve a positive result that bolsters the national team's journey in the championship.