يخوض المنتخب السعودي الأول لكرة اليد اليوم السبت مواجهة مهمة أمام نظيره الياباني، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من الدور التمهيدي للمجموعة الرابعة في البطولة الآسيوية الـ22، وذلك عند تمام الساعة 8:00 مساءً على صالة مجمع الشيخ سعد العبدالله للألعاب الرياضية في الكويت.


ويدخل أخضر اليد اللقاء بمعنويات مرتفعة عقب فوزه على المنتخب الإيراني في الجولة الافتتاحية، متطلعاً إلى مواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية وتعزيز حظوظه في صدارة المجموعة، في مواجهة مرتقبة تحمل أهمية كبيرة في مسار المنافسة والتأهل إلى الدور الرئيسي.


ومن المنتظر أن تشهد المواجهة تنافساً قوياً في ظل قوة المنتخب الياباني وخبرته القارية، حيث يسعى الجهاز الفني للمنتخب السعودي إلى مواصلة الاعتماد على الانضباط الدفاعي والفعالية الهجومية، مع التركيز على تقليل الأخطاء واستثمار الفرص من أجل تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية تعزز مسيرة المنتخب الوطني في البطولة.