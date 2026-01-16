تستعد جدة لاحتضان منافسات الجولة الافتتاحية من الموسم الثالث لبطولة العالم للقوارب الكهربائية السريعة (E1 Series)، وذلك خلال الفترة من 23 إلى 24 يناير الجاري، بتنظيم من الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات البحرية والغوص، وبالتعاون مع الاتحاد الدولي للرياضات البحرية الآلية (UIM)، وإشراف وزارة الرياضة، وبالشراكة مع صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، ضمن إطار يدعم تطوير الرياضات الحديثة وتعزيز الاستدامة البيئية.


ويعكس هذا الحدث الرياضي العالمي على شواطئ البحر الأحمر تطور الرياضات البحرية الحديثة، ويؤكد مكانة المملكة بوصفها وجهة رائدة لاستضافة الفعاليات الرياضية الدولية الكبرى، حيث تستضيف جدة الجولة الافتتاحية للمرة الثالثة بعد استضافتها انطلاقتي الموسمين الأول والثاني، ما يعكس الثقة الدولية المتجددة في القدرات التنظيمية للمملكة، والبنية التحتية المتطورة التي تتمتع بها مدينة جدة، لاسيما واجهتها البحرية التي تعد مسرحاً للرياضات البحرية.


وتُعد بطولة «E1 Series» أول بطولة عالمية مخصصة بالكامل لسباقات القوارب الكهربائية، وتعتمد على قوارب متطورة من فئة «RaceBird» تعمل بالطاقة الكهربائية دون انبعاثات، ومزودة بتقنية الرفع المائي (Hydrofoil)، التي تقلل احتكاك القارب بسطح الماء، وتتيح سرعات عالية مع مستوى ضوضاء منخفض، بما ينسجم مع الحفاظ على البيئة البحرية.


ويمثل موسم عام 2026 النسخة الثالثة من البطولة، ويشمل 8 جولات دولية، تنطلق أولاً من مدينة جدة، ثم تتجه إلى بحيرة كومو في إيطاليا، ودوبروفنيك في كرواتيا، وموناكو، إضافة إلى جولة سيُعلن عن موقعها لاحقاً، قبل أن تحط الرحال في لاغوس بنيجيريا، وميامي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، على أن تُختتم المنافسات في جزر البهاما، وذلك وفقاً للجدول الرسمي الصادر عن إدارة البطولة.


وتتميز البطولة بنظام تنافسي حديث، حيث تضم الفرق المشاركة سائقين من الرجال والسيدات، في إطار يعكس مبدأ الشمولية وتكافؤ الفرص، إلى جانب التركيز على الأداء الفني والإستراتيجية إلى جانب السرعة.


كما تحظى البطولة بمشاركة ودعم عدد من أبرز الأسماء العالمية في مجالي الرياضة والترفيه، من بينهم توم برادي، ورافاييل نادال، وويل سميث، وليبرون جيمس، وديدييه دروغبا، الذين يمتلكون فرقاً مشاركة في المنافسات؛ ما أسهم في تعزيز الحضور الإعلامي والجماهيري للبطولة على المستوى الدولي.


ولا تقتصر بطولة E1 على الجانب التنافسي فحسب، بل تمثل منصة عالمية للترويج لمفاهيم الاستدامة البيئية وحماية البحار، وتسليط الضوء على مستقبل التنقل البحري الكهربائي، من خلال دمج الرياضة بالتقنية والابتكار.


وتأتي استضافة المملكة للجولة الافتتاحية من الموسم الثالث ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، الهادفة إلى تنويع الاقتصاد، وتعزيز السياحة الرياضية، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة بصفتها مركزاً عالمياً للأحداث الرياضية الكبرى، حيث تترقب الجماهير انطلاق المنافسات التي ستحول شواطئ جدة إلى مقر عالمي لسباقات بحرية كهربائية متطورة.