Jeddah is preparing to host the opening round of the third season of the E1 Series World Championship for fast electric boats, which will take place from January 23 to 24, organized by the Saudi Marine Sports and Diving Federation, in collaboration with the International Union for Motorboating (UIM), under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, and in partnership with the Public Investment Fund, as part of a framework that supports the development of modern sports and enhances environmental sustainability.



This global sporting event on the shores of the Red Sea reflects the evolution of modern marine sports and confirms the Kingdom's position as a leading destination for hosting major international sporting events. Jeddah is hosting the opening round for the third time after hosting the launches of the first and second seasons, reflecting renewed international confidence in the Kingdom's organizational capabilities and the advanced infrastructure that the city of Jeddah enjoys, particularly its waterfront, which serves as a stage for marine sports.



The E1 Series Championship is the first global championship fully dedicated to electric boat racing, relying on advanced "RaceBird" class boats that operate on electric power without emissions, equipped with hydrofoil technology that reduces the boat's friction with the water surface, allowing for high speeds with low noise levels, in line with preserving the marine environment.



The 2026 season represents the third edition of the championship, featuring 8 international rounds, starting first from the city of Jeddah, then moving to Lake Como in Italy, Dubrovnik in Croatia, Monaco, in addition to a round whose location will be announced later, before concluding in Lagos, Nigeria, and Miami in the United States, with the competitions ending in the Bahamas, according to the official schedule issued by the championship management.



The championship features a modern competitive system, as the participating teams include male and female drivers, reflecting the principle of inclusivity and equal opportunities, along with a focus on technical performance and strategy alongside speed.



The championship also enjoys the participation and support of several prominent global names in the fields of sports and entertainment, including Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, Will Smith, LeBron James, and Didier Drogba, who own teams participating in the competitions; this has contributed to enhancing the media and public presence of the championship on an international level.



The E1 Championship is not limited to the competitive aspect alone, but represents a global platform for promoting concepts of environmental sustainability and protecting the seas, highlighting the future of electric marine mobility, by integrating sports with technology and innovation.



The Kingdom's hosting of the opening round of the third season aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying the economy, enhancing sports tourism, and establishing the Kingdom's position as a global hub for major sporting events, as audiences eagerly await the launch of competitions that will transform the shores of Jeddah into a global venue for advanced electric marine races.