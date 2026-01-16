تعادل فريق النجمة مع ضيفه الفتح بهدف لمثله، في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين مساء اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية ببريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).


وسجّل الفتح هدفه مبكراً خلال مجريات الشوط الأول عن طريق لاعبه عبدالله العنزي عند الدقيقة (12)، فيما سجّل فريق النجمة هدف التعادل خلال مجريات الشوط الثاني عن طريق لاعبه علي جاسم عند الدقيقة (75)، لتنتهي أحداث اللقاء بالتعادل الإيجابي بين الفريقين.


وبهذه النتيجة رفع فريق النجمة رصيده إلى (3) نقاط في المركز الثامن عشر، كما رفع فريق الفتح رصيده إلى (21) نقطة في المركز التاسع مؤقتاً، لحين اكتمال مباريات الجولة.