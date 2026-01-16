The Al-Najma team drew with its guest Al-Fateh with a score of one goal each, in the match that brought the two teams together this evening at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Buraidah, as part of the sixteenth round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League).



Al-Fateh scored its goal early in the first half through its player Abdullah Al-Anzi in the 12th minute, while the Al-Najma team equalized in the second half through its player Ali Jassim in the 75th minute, ending the match in a positive draw between the two teams.



With this result, the Al-Najma team raised its points to 3, placing it in the eighteenth position, while Al-Fateh raised its points to 21, temporarily placing it in the ninth position, until the matches of the round are completed.