The Al-Khaleej team defeated their guest Al-Akhudud with a score of (4 - 1) in the match that took place today at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 16th round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League).



Al-Khaleej opened the scoring in the first half through their player Joshua King in the (37th) minute. At the beginning of the second half, Yorgos Masouras added the second goal in the (50th) minute, before Kostas Fortounis strengthened the score by scoring the third goal in the (77th) minute. Yorgos Masouras concluded Al-Khaleej's goals with the fourth goal in the (80th) minute.



The only goal for Al-Akhudud was scored by their player Abdulaziz Al-Hatila in the (90+2) minute.



With this result, Al-Khaleej raised their tally to (24) points in seventh place, while Al-Akhudud's score remained at (8) points in seventeenth place.