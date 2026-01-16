تغلب فريق الخليج على ضيفه الأخدود بنتيجة (4 - 1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ 16 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).


وافتتح الخليج التسجيل في الشوط الأول عن طريق لاعبه جوشوا كينغ عند الدقيقة (37)، ومع بداية الشوط الثاني أضاف يورغوس ماسوراس الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (50)، قبل أن يعزز كوستاس فورتونيس النتيجة بتسجيل الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة (77)، واختتم يورغوس ماسوراس أهداف الخليج بالهدف الرابع عند الدقيقة (80).


وسجل هدف الأخدود الوحيد لاعبه عبدالعزيز آل هاتيلا في الدقيقة (90+2).


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع الخليج رصيده إلى (24) نقطة في المركز السابع، فيما تجمد رصيد الأخدود عند (8) نقاط في المركز السابع عشر.