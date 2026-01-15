واصل حارس الهلال والمنتخب المغربي ياسين بونو كتابة التاريخ مع منتخب بلاده، في كأس أمم أفريقيا 2025 المقامة حالياً في المغرب ومن قبلها بطولات عالمية كان فيها علامة فارقة مع ناديه الهلال ومنتخب بلاده.
وبينما تتجه الأنظار نحو الصراع الجماعي للظفر بالكأس الأفريقية يجد الحارس المغربي ياسين بونو نفسه أمام رقم قياسي عالمي في تاريخ البطولة الأفريقية كأكثر الحراس حفاظاً على نظافة الشباك في نسخة واحدة، إذ استطاع الحارس العملاق خلال هذه النسخة 2025 الحفاظ على نظافة شباكه في 5 مباريات، ليكون ضمن كبار القارة السمراء الذين حققوا هذا الإنجاز سابقا، وبهذا الرقم، أصبح ياسين بونو متساوياً مع أسماء لها تاريخها في أفريقيا مثل المصري نادر السيد والجزائري رايس مبولحي، وسيلعب بونو المباراة النهائية أمام السنغال وستكون هذه المباراة «تاريخية»، حيث إذا تمكن من إنهاء اللقاء دون استقبال أي هدف، سيصل إلى المباراة السادسة في هذه النسخة دون أن يلج في مرماه أي هدف، وهو الإنجاز الذي استطاع تحقيقه فقط الحارس الكاميروني أليوم بوكار في نسخة 2002.
يذكر أن المغربي ياسين بونو قدم مباراة قوية ورائعة، بل إنها تعد من أبرز مبارياته، إذ ظل متماسكاً خلال الوقت الأصلي أمام الهجوم النيجيري، وتألق بشكل لافت خلال الضربات الترجيحية، حينما نجح في التصدي لمحاولتين حاسمتين، منح بهما منتخب بلاده بطاقة التأهل للنهائي الأفريقي.
6 مباريات بشباك نظيفة
- أليوم بوكار «الكاميرون» 2002
5 مباريات شباك نظيفة
- ياسين بونو «المغرب» 2025
- رونوين ويليامز«جنوب إفريقيا» 2023
- رايس مبولحي «الجزائر» 2019
- أبو بكر باري «ساحل العاج» 2012
- نادر السيد «مصر» 1998
- آلان جواميني «ساحل العاج» 1992
