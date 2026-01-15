Al-Hilal and Moroccan national team goalkeeper Yassine Bounou continues to make history with his national team at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 currently taking place in Morocco, following his remarkable performances in previous global tournaments with his club Al-Hilal and his national team.



As the focus shifts towards the collective battle for the African Cup, Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou finds himself on the verge of a world record in the history of the African tournament for the most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a single edition. The towering keeper has managed to keep his net clean in 5 matches during this 2025 edition, placing him among the greats of the African continent who have achieved this feat before. With this record, Yassine Bounou is now equal to names that have made their mark in Africa, such as Egyptian Nader El-Sayed and Algerian Raïs M'Bolhi. Bounou will play the final match against Senegal, which will be "historic," as if he manages to finish the match without conceding any goals, he will reach the sixth match in this edition without letting in a single goal, a feat that only Cameroonian goalkeeper Alioum Boukar achieved in the 2002 edition.



It is worth noting that Moroccan Yassine Bounou delivered a strong and remarkable performance, considered one of his best matches, as he remained solid during regular time against the Nigerian attack and shone notably during the penalty shootout, successfully saving two crucial attempts, granting his national team a ticket to the African final.



6 Matches with Clean Sheets



- Alioum Boukar "Cameroon" 2002



5 Matches with Clean Sheets



- Yassine Bounou "Morocco" 2025



- Ronwen Williams "South Africa" 2023



- Raïs M'Bolhi "Algeria" 2019



- Aboubakar Barry "Ivory Coast" 2012



- Nader El-Sayed "Egypt" 1998



- Alain Gouaméné "Ivory Coast" 1992