أبدى المدير الفني لفريق الشباب «إيمانويل»، فخره الكبير بالروح القتالية التي أظهرها اللاعبون خلال مواجهتهم أمام نيوم في الجولة 15 من دوري روشن السعودي، والتي استضافها ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، مؤكداً أن الفوز بنتيجة 3-2 كان مستحقاً وجاء نتاج عمل شاق وصبر رغم الغيابات المؤثرة التي ضربت صفوف الفريق أخيراً. جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي وقال: «لم تكن مباراة سهلة سجلنا أولاً ثم فقدنا التقدم لكن شخصية الفريق ظهرت في الشوط الثاني بالعودة للتسجيل وتحقيق الفوز وكنا نبحث عن الهدف الرابع حتى اللحظات الأخيرة»، وحول مشاركة للاعب «جوش» في مركز قلب الدفاع أوضح «إيمانويل»: «اللاعب يمتلك انضباطاً دفاعياً وجودة في بناء الهجمة من الخلف و«جوش» في الأصل لاعب وسط وهذا يمنحنا أفضلية في الخروج بالكرة بشكل سليم وهي ركيزة أساسية في فلسفتنا التدريبية»، وفي رده على تساؤل «عكاظ» حول ضعف الحضور الجماهيري، أقرّ المدرب بتأثير غياب الانتصارات سابقاً، موجهاً شكره لمن ساند الفريق بقوله: «هذا الفوز هدية لمن صمد معنا نحن في مرحلة بناء بتشكيلة شابة، ونفخر بأننا أكثر فريق يمنح الفرصة للاعب السعودي الشاب»، وعن الملاحظات الفنية التي وجّهت له حيال دقة تمريرات الحارس «غروهي» قال: «الوظيفة الأولى للحارس هي التصدي للكرات وغروهي قام بهذا الدور اليوم بامتياز وحافظ على النتيجة»، مشيداً في نهاية حديثه بالانسجام الهجومي والانتشار عبر الأطراف الذي منح الفريق شكلاً مختلفاً بوجود كارلوس رأس حربة بديلاً، وأدوار الأظهرة الفعالة.
The head coach of the youth team, "Emmanuel," expressed his great pride in the fighting spirit displayed by the players during their match against Neom in the 15th round of the Saudi Roshan League, which was hosted at the "Al Awal Park" stadium in Riyadh. He confirmed that the 3-2 victory was deserved and came as a result of hard work and patience despite the significant absences that have affected the team's lineup recently. This was stated during the press conference, where he said: "It was not an easy match; we scored first and then lost the lead, but the team's character showed in the second half as we came back to score and achieve victory. We were looking for the fourth goal until the last moments." Regarding the participation of player "Josh" in the center-back position, "Emmanuel" explained: "The player has defensive discipline and quality in building attacks from the back, and 'Josh' is originally a midfielder, which gives us an advantage in smoothly transitioning the ball, and this is a fundamental pillar of our training philosophy." In response to a question from "Okaz" about the weak fan attendance, the coach acknowledged the impact of the previous lack of victories, thanking those who supported the team by saying: "This victory is a gift for those who stood by us. We are in a building phase with a young squad, and we take pride in being the team that gives the most opportunities to young Saudi players." Regarding the technical observations directed at him concerning the accuracy of goalkeeper "Grohe's" passes, he said: "The primary role of the goalkeeper is to save shots, and Grohe performed this role excellently today and maintained the score." He praised, at the end of his remarks, the attacking cohesion and the spread through the flanks that gave the team a different shape with Carlos as a substitute striker, and the effective roles of the full-backs.