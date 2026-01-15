أبدى المدير الفني لفريق الشباب «إيمانويل»، فخره الكبير بالروح القتالية التي أظهرها اللاعبون خلال مواجهتهم أمام نيوم في الجولة 15 من دوري روشن السعودي، والتي استضافها ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، مؤكداً أن الفوز بنتيجة 3-2 كان مستحقاً وجاء نتاج عمل شاق وصبر رغم الغيابات المؤثرة التي ضربت صفوف الفريق أخيراً. جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي وقال: «لم تكن مباراة سهلة سجلنا أولاً ثم فقدنا التقدم لكن شخصية الفريق ظهرت في الشوط الثاني بالعودة للتسجيل وتحقيق الفوز وكنا نبحث عن الهدف الرابع حتى اللحظات الأخيرة»، وحول مشاركة للاعب «جوش» في مركز قلب الدفاع أوضح «إيمانويل»: «اللاعب يمتلك انضباطاً دفاعياً وجودة في بناء الهجمة من الخلف و«جوش» في الأصل لاعب وسط وهذا يمنحنا أفضلية في الخروج بالكرة بشكل سليم وهي ركيزة أساسية في فلسفتنا التدريبية»، وفي رده على تساؤل «عكاظ» حول ضعف الحضور الجماهيري، أقرّ المدرب بتأثير غياب الانتصارات سابقاً، موجهاً شكره لمن ساند الفريق بقوله: «هذا الفوز هدية لمن صمد معنا نحن في مرحلة بناء بتشكيلة شابة، ونفخر بأننا أكثر فريق يمنح الفرصة للاعب السعودي الشاب»، وعن الملاحظات الفنية التي وجّهت له حيال دقة تمريرات الحارس «غروهي» قال: «الوظيفة الأولى للحارس هي التصدي للكرات وغروهي قام بهذا الدور اليوم بامتياز وحافظ على النتيجة»، مشيداً في نهاية حديثه بالانسجام الهجومي والانتشار عبر الأطراف الذي منح الفريق شكلاً مختلفاً بوجود كارلوس رأس حربة بديلاً، وأدوار الأظهرة الفعالة.