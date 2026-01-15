The head coach of the youth team, "Emmanuel," expressed his great pride in the fighting spirit displayed by the players during their match against Neom in the 15th round of the Saudi Roshan League, which was hosted at the "Al Awal Park" stadium in Riyadh. He confirmed that the 3-2 victory was deserved and came as a result of hard work and patience despite the significant absences that have affected the team's lineup recently. This was stated during the press conference, where he said: "It was not an easy match; we scored first and then lost the lead, but the team's character showed in the second half as we came back to score and achieve victory. We were looking for the fourth goal until the last moments." Regarding the participation of player "Josh" in the center-back position, "Emmanuel" explained: "The player has defensive discipline and quality in building attacks from the back, and 'Josh' is originally a midfielder, which gives us an advantage in smoothly transitioning the ball, and this is a fundamental pillar of our training philosophy." In response to a question from "Okaz" about the weak fan attendance, the coach acknowledged the impact of the previous lack of victories, thanking those who supported the team by saying: "This victory is a gift for those who stood by us. We are in a building phase with a young squad, and we take pride in being the team that gives the most opportunities to young Saudi players." Regarding the technical observations directed at him concerning the accuracy of goalkeeper "Grohe's" passes, he said: "The primary role of the goalkeeper is to save shots, and Grohe performed this role excellently today and maintained the score." He praised, at the end of his remarks, the attacking cohesion and the spread through the flanks that gave the team a different shape with Carlos as a substitute striker, and the effective roles of the full-backs.