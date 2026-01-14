حقق الشباب فوزاً ثميناً على ضيفه نيوم بنتيجة (3-2)، في اللقاء الذي جمع الفريقين اليوم، على ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).


وافتتح الشباب التسجيل مبكراً عن طريق همام الهمامي في الدقيقة الرابعة، إلا أن رد نيوم جاء سريعاً بهدف التعادل عبر الفرنسي سايمون بوابري بعد دقيقتين فقط.


ومع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني، فاجأ نيوم الشباب بهدف ثانٍ عن طريق سعيد بن رحمة في الدقيقة (49)، قبل أن يعيد كاراسكو الشباب إلى أجواء اللقاء، بعدما سجل هدف التعادل من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة (57)، ولم تمضِ سوى أربع دقائق حتى واصل كاراسكو تألقه، مسجلاً هدف الفوز الثالث.


وبهذا الفوز، رفع الشباب رصيده إلى (11) نقطة في المركز الـ14، فيما تجمد رصيد نيوم عند (20) نقطة في المركز التاسع.