حقق الشباب فوزاً ثميناً على ضيفه نيوم بنتيجة (3-2)، في اللقاء الذي جمع الفريقين اليوم، على ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).
وافتتح الشباب التسجيل مبكراً عن طريق همام الهمامي في الدقيقة الرابعة، إلا أن رد نيوم جاء سريعاً بهدف التعادل عبر الفرنسي سايمون بوابري بعد دقيقتين فقط.
ومع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني، فاجأ نيوم الشباب بهدف ثانٍ عن طريق سعيد بن رحمة في الدقيقة (49)، قبل أن يعيد كاراسكو الشباب إلى أجواء اللقاء، بعدما سجل هدف التعادل من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة (57)، ولم تمضِ سوى أربع دقائق حتى واصل كاراسكو تألقه، مسجلاً هدف الفوز الثالث.
وبهذا الفوز، رفع الشباب رصيده إلى (11) نقطة في المركز الـ14، فيما تجمد رصيد نيوم عند (20) نقطة في المركز التاسع.
Al-Shabab achieved a valuable victory over their guest Neom with a score of (3-2) in the match that brought the two teams together today at the "Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium" in Riyadh, as part of the 15th round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League).
Al-Shabab opened the scoring early through Hammam Al-Hamami in the fourth minute, but Neom quickly responded with an equalizing goal from the French player Simon Bouabri just two minutes later.
At the start of the second half, Neom surprised Al-Shabab with a second goal from Said Benrahma in the (49th) minute, before Carrasco brought Al-Shabab back into the game by scoring the equalizer from a penalty in the (57th) minute. Just four minutes later, Carrasco continued his brilliance, netting the third winning goal.
With this victory, Al-Shabab raised their tally to (11) points in 14th place, while Neom's points remained at (20) in 9th place.