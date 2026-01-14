Al-Shabab achieved a valuable victory over their guest Neom with a score of (3-2) in the match that brought the two teams together today at the "Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium" in Riyadh, as part of the 15th round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League).



Al-Shabab opened the scoring early through Hammam Al-Hamami in the fourth minute, but Neom quickly responded with an equalizing goal from the French player Simon Bouabri just two minutes later.



At the start of the second half, Neom surprised Al-Shabab with a second goal from Said Benrahma in the (49th) minute, before Carrasco brought Al-Shabab back into the game by scoring the equalizer from a penalty in the (57th) minute. Just four minutes later, Carrasco continued his brilliance, netting the third winning goal.



With this victory, Al-Shabab raised their tally to (11) points in 14th place, while Neom's points remained at (20) in 9th place.