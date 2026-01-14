أثار الإعلامي والشاعر المعروف فهد عافت موجة واسعة من التفاعل على منصة «X»، بعد إغلاقه حسابه الشخصي قبيل مواجهة فريقه المفضل نادي النصر أمام غريمه التقليدي الهلال، التي انتهت بخسارة الأصفر بنتيجة 3/1، في ديربي مثقل بالجدل والانفعالات.
وقبل أن يُسدل الستار على حسابه، كتب عافت مدونة حملت بعداً إنسانياً مؤثراً قال فيها:
«بإذن الله يفوز النصر، لكني أعتذر منكم جميعاً.. أنا رجل أعاني من الضغط والسكر، ولم أعد قادراً على الاستمرار في منصة «X».. وداعاً».
غياب عافت المفاجئ لم يمر بهدوء، فآخر ما تركه كان كلمة: «وداعاً»، وهي كلمة بدت ثقيلة على محبيه، خصوصاً أنه طالما كتب ضد الوداع، وصاغ في قصائده معنى اللقاء والبقاء. ورأى كثيرون أن هدوء الخطوة يخفي «زعلاً» أكبر، كما عبّر الشاعر والإعلامي نايف الرشيدي، قائلاً:
«ردة الفعل الهادئة معناها إن الزعل أكبر!»
وأضاف: «قال وداعاً.. في آخر تغريدة له، وهو الذي يكره الوداع، وسنين الوداع، ومشاوير الوداع، قال «وداعاً».. وهو الذي خلق للقاء أجنحة من يقين، قال «وداعاً».. وهو الذي كتب يوماً:
ومادام إن الزّعل مثل الرضى يبقيك في بالي
أنا ما أزعل و لا أرضى منْك
أنا أزعل عنْك وارضى بك!».
في المقابل، رأى بعض المتابعين أن إغلاق الحساب قبل انطلاق المباراة يفتح باب التساؤلات حول توقيت القرار ودوافعه، بعيداً عن نتيجة «الديربي» وحدها.
وعلّق الناقد والشاعر مشعل الفوازي قائلاً: «للأسف منصة «X» تفقد أحد أهم أركانها الشعرية بخروج فهد عافت من المشهد»، فيما أجمع آخرون على أن عافت، بما يمتلكه من تجربة صحفية وذكاء مهني، يصعب أن يبتعد طويلاً عن الساحة، حتى وإن ضاق بالمشهد الرياضي أو التحكيمي أو الإعلامي.
وبين «وداع» مكتوب وغياب صامت، يبقى السؤال معلقاً:
هل هو انسحاب نهائي؟ أم استراحة شاعر يعود بعدها بكلمات أقل ألماً وأكثر هدوءاً؟
The well-known media figure and poet Fahd Aafat sparked a wide wave of interaction on platform X after he closed his personal account just before his favorite team, Al-Nasr, faced its traditional rival Al-Hilal, which ended in a 3-1 loss for the yellow team in a derby filled with controversy and emotions.
Before the curtain fell on his account, Aafat wrote a blog that carried an impactful human dimension, saying:
“God willing, Al-Nasr will win, but I apologize to all of you.. I am a man suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, and I can no longer continue on platform X.. Goodbye.”
Aafat's sudden absence did not go unnoticed, as the last thing he left was the word: "Goodbye," a word that felt heavy for his fans, especially since he had often written against farewells and crafted in his poems the meaning of meeting and staying. Many saw that the calmness of his action concealed a greater anger, as expressed by poet and media figure Nayef Al-Rasheedi, who said:
"The calm reaction means that the anger is greater!"
He added: "He said goodbye in his last tweet, he who hates farewells, and the years of farewells, and the journeys of farewells, said 'Goodbye'... he who created wings of certainty for meetings, said 'Goodbye'... he who once wrote:
And as long as anger is like contentment, it keeps you in my mind
I do not get angry nor do I accept from you
I get angry about you and accept you!"
On the other hand, some followers believed that closing the account before the match raised questions about the timing of the decision and its motives, beyond just the outcome of the derby.
Critic and poet Mishal Al-Fawzi commented: "Unfortunately, platform X loses one of its most important poetic pillars with Fahd Aafat's exit from the scene," while others agreed that Aafat, with his journalistic experience and professional intelligence, would find it hard to stay away from the arena for long, even if he felt constrained by the sports, judicial, or media scene.
Between a written "Goodbye" and a silent absence, the question remains suspended:
Is this a final withdrawal… or a poet's break before returning with words that are less painful and more tranquil?