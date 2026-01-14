The well-known media figure and poet Fahd Aafat sparked a wide wave of interaction on platform X after he closed his personal account just before his favorite team, Al-Nasr, faced its traditional rival Al-Hilal, which ended in a 3-1 loss for the yellow team in a derby filled with controversy and emotions.

Before the curtain fell on his account, Aafat wrote a blog that carried an impactful human dimension, saying:

“God willing, Al-Nasr will win, but I apologize to all of you.. I am a man suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, and I can no longer continue on platform X.. Goodbye.”

Aafat's sudden absence did not go unnoticed, as the last thing he left was the word: "Goodbye," a word that felt heavy for his fans, especially since he had often written against farewells and crafted in his poems the meaning of meeting and staying. Many saw that the calmness of his action concealed a greater anger, as expressed by poet and media figure Nayef Al-Rasheedi, who said:

"The calm reaction means that the anger is greater!"

He added: "He said goodbye in his last tweet, he who hates farewells, and the years of farewells, and the journeys of farewells, said 'Goodbye'... he who created wings of certainty for meetings, said 'Goodbye'... he who once wrote:

And as long as anger is like contentment, it keeps you in my mind

I do not get angry nor do I accept from you

I get angry about you and accept you!"

On the other hand, some followers believed that closing the account before the match raised questions about the timing of the decision and its motives, beyond just the outcome of the derby.

Critic and poet Mishal Al-Fawzi commented: "Unfortunately, platform X loses one of its most important poetic pillars with Fahd Aafat's exit from the scene," while others agreed that Aafat, with his journalistic experience and professional intelligence, would find it hard to stay away from the arena for long, even if he felt constrained by the sports, judicial, or media scene.

Between a written "Goodbye" and a silent absence, the question remains suspended:

Is this a final withdrawal… or a poet's break before returning with words that are less painful and more tranquil?