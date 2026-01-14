أثار الإعلامي والشاعر المعروف فهد عافت موجة واسعة من التفاعل على منصة «X»، بعد إغلاقه حسابه الشخصي قبيل مواجهة فريقه المفضل نادي النصر أمام غريمه التقليدي الهلال، التي انتهت بخسارة الأصفر بنتيجة 3/1، في ديربي مثقل بالجدل والانفعالات.

وقبل أن يُسدل الستار على حسابه، كتب عافت مدونة حملت بعداً إنسانياً مؤثراً قال فيها:

«بإذن الله يفوز النصر، لكني أعتذر منكم جميعاً.. أنا رجل أعاني من الضغط والسكر، ولم أعد قادراً على الاستمرار في منصة «X».. وداعاً».

غياب عافت المفاجئ لم يمر بهدوء، فآخر ما تركه كان كلمة: «وداعاً»، وهي كلمة بدت ثقيلة على محبيه، خصوصاً أنه طالما كتب ضد الوداع، وصاغ في قصائده معنى اللقاء والبقاء. ورأى كثيرون أن هدوء الخطوة يخفي «زعلاً» أكبر، كما عبّر الشاعر والإعلامي نايف الرشيدي، قائلاً:

«ردة الفعل الهادئة معناها إن الزعل أكبر!»

‏وأضاف: «قال وداعاً.. في آخر تغريدة له، وهو الذي يكره الوداع، وسنين الوداع، ومشاوير الوداع، قال «وداعاً».. وهو الذي خلق للقاء أجنحة من يقين، قال «وداعاً».. وهو الذي كتب يوماً:

ومادام إن الزّعل مثل الرضى يبقيك في بالي

‏أنا ما أزعل و لا أرضى منْك

أنا أزعل عنْك وارضى بك!».

في المقابل، رأى بعض المتابعين أن إغلاق الحساب قبل انطلاق المباراة يفتح باب التساؤلات حول توقيت القرار ودوافعه، بعيداً عن نتيجة «الديربي» وحدها.

وعلّق الناقد والشاعر مشعل الفوازي قائلاً: «للأسف منصة «X» تفقد أحد أهم أركانها الشعرية بخروج فهد عافت من المشهد»، فيما أجمع آخرون على أن عافت، بما يمتلكه من تجربة صحفية وذكاء مهني، يصعب أن يبتعد طويلاً عن الساحة، حتى وإن ضاق بالمشهد الرياضي أو التحكيمي أو الإعلامي.

وبين «وداع» مكتوب وغياب صامت، يبقى السؤال معلقاً:

هل هو انسحاب نهائي؟ أم استراحة شاعر يعود بعدها بكلمات أقل ألماً وأكثر هدوءاً؟