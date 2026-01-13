Today, the sixteenth round of the "Yellow" Professional First Division Football League concluded, with Abha strengthening its lead in the standings and Al-Dhariyah securing second place.



Abha continued its winning streak by defeating its host Al-Adalah with a score of (2-1), raising its points total to (39) at the top of the table, while Al-Adalah's points remained at (13) in the 15th position. Al-Dhariyah regained its victories by defeating Al-Anwar with a clean sheet of two goals, raising its points to (33) and moving up to second place, while Al-Anwar's points stopped at (15) in the 13th position.



Al-Orouba lost to its guest Jeddah with a score of (0-3), dropping to third place with (33) points, trailing Al-Dhariyah on goal difference, while Jeddah raised its points to (25) in seventh place. Meanwhile, Al-Bukayriyah achieved a valuable victory against its host Al-Faisaly with a score of (2-1), raising its points to (32) in fourth place, while Al-Faisaly's points remained at (23) in eighth place, with a postponed match.



Al-Ula achieved its first win under the leadership of its Portuguese coach José Peseiro, defeating its guest Al-Jubail with a clean score of three goals, raising its points to (30) in fifth place, while Al-Jubail's points stopped at (5) in the 17th position, with a postponed match. Al-Jabalin returned from its host Al-Arabi's stadium with a valuable win of two clean goals, raising its points to (27) in sixth place, while Al-Arabi's points remained at (13) in the 16th position.



Al-Raed lost at home to its host Al-Zulfi with a score of (1-2), stopping its points at (23) in ninth place, while Al-Zulfi moved up to 14th place with (14) points and a postponed match. Al-Taee achieved a significant victory against its guest Al-Batin with a score of (5-1), raising its points to (20) in tenth place, while Al-Batin's points remained at (4) in the 18th position, with a postponed match.



The match between Al-Wahda and Al-Jandal ended in a positive draw (1-1), raising Al-Wahda's points to (19) in 11th place, while Al-Jandal's points increased to (17) in 12th place. At the end of the sixteenth round of the league, Abha's striker Silas strengthened his lead in the top scorers' list with (16) goals, followed by Jaitain Labourd of Al-Dhariyah and Efthymios Kolouris of Al-Ula, each with (13) goals, while Nwankwo Simon of Al-Orouba comes fourth with (12) goals.