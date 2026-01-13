اختتمت اليوم، منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة من دوري أندية الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين لكرة القدم «يلو»، حيث عزز أبها صدارته لجدول الترتيب، وانفراد الدرعية بالوصافة.


وواصل أبها انتصاراته بعدما تغلب على مضيفه العدالة بنتيجة (2-1) رافعًا رصيده إلى (39) نقطة في الصدارة، بينما توقف رصيد العدالة عند (13) نقطة في المركز الـ (15)، ليستعيد الدرعية انتصاراته بتغلبه على الأنوار بهدفين نظيفين، ليرفع رصيده إلى (33) نقطة متقدمًا للمركز الثاني، بينما توقف رصيد الأنوار عند (15) نقطة في المركز الـ (13).


وخسر العروبة أمام ضيفه جدة بنتيجة (0-3) ليتراجع إلى المركز الثالث برصيد (33) نقطة بفارق الأهداف عن الدرعية، بينما رفع جدة رصيده إلى (25) نقطة في المركز السابع، فيما حقق البكيرية فوزًا ثمينًا على حساب مضيفه الفيصلي بنتيجة (2-1) رافعًا رصيده إلى (32) نقطة في المركز الرابع، بينما توقف رصيد الفيصلي عند (23) نقطة في المركز الثامن وله مباراة مؤجلة.


وحقق العلا الفوز الأول تحت قيادة مدربه البرتغالي جوزيه بيسيرو، وذلك بعد تغلبه على ضيفه الجبيل بثلاثية نظيفة، ليرفع رصيده إلى (30) نقطة في المركز الخامس، بينما توقف رصيد الجبيل عند (5) نقاط في المركز الـ (17) وله مباراة مؤجلة، مع عودة الجبلين من ملعب مضيفه العربي بفوز ثمين بهدفين نظيفين ليرفع رصيده إلى (27) نقطة في المركز السادس، بينما توقف رصيد العربي عند (13) نقطة في المركز الـ (16).


وخسر الرائد على أرضه أمام مضيفه الزلفي بنتيجة (1-2) ليتوقف رصيده عند (23) نقطة في المركز التاسع، بينما تقدم الزلفي للمركز الـ (14) برصيد (14) نقطة وله مباراة مؤجلة، وحقق الطائي فوزًا كبيرًا على حساب ضيفه الباطن بنتيجة (5-1) رافعًا رصيده إلى (20) نقطة في المركز العاشر، بينما توقف رصيد الباطن عند (4) نقاط في المركز الـ (18) وله مباراة مؤجلة.


وحسم التعادل الإيجابي (1-1) مباراة الوحدة مع الجندل، ليرفع الوحدة رصيده إلى (19) نقطة في المركز الـ (11)، بينما رفع الجندل رصيده إلى (17) نقطة في المركز الـ (12)، وبنهاية الجولة السادسة عشرة من الدوري، عزز مهاجم أبها سيلاسو صدارته للهدافين برصيد (16) هدفًا، يلاحقه جايتان لابورد لاعب الدرعية وإفثيميوس كولوريس مهاجم العلا ولكل منهما (13) هدفًا، بينما يأتي نوانكو سيمون لاعب العروبة رابعًا بـ (12) هدفًا.