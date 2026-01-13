The Board of Directors of the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center has approved the inclusion of a group of experts in the field of sports arbitration, including arbitrators registered with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), to the list of accredited arbitrators at the center. This step is a qualitative addition aimed at enhancing the sports arbitration environment in the Kingdom and supporting the attraction of distinguished talents at both the international and regional levels.



The list includes: Jeffrey G. Benz from the United Kingdom, Benoît Baski and Petra Bukernik Perica from Switzerland, Sultan bin Nasser Al-Suwaidi from Bahrain, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and Dr. Abdullah bin Musfer Al-Hayan from Kuwait, Salman bin Ahmed Al-Ansari from Qatar, Dr. Ismail bin Ahmed Saleem and Abdullah bin Abdul-Monem Shehata from Egypt, and Dr. Shadi Antonios Saad from Lebanon. Dr. Abdullah Al-Hayan is a member of the International Council for Sports Arbitration (ICAS).



The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the center, Dr. Mohammed bin Nasser Basem, stated that the approval of this new batch of arbitrators represents a significant addition to the list of arbitrators at the center, as the number of accredited arbitrators registered with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has risen to 18. This expansion reflects the widening and diversity of international arbitration expertise at the center, contributing to improving the quality of the arbitration process and enhancing the center's role as a leading entity in resolving sports disputes, while keeping pace with the growing development in the sports industry in the Kingdom and its increasing presence at the regional and international levels.