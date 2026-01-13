اعتمد مجلس إدارة مركز التحكيم الرياضي السعودي انضمام مجموعة من الخبراء في مجال التحكيم الرياضي، بمن فيهم محكمون مقيدون لدى محكمة التحكيم الرياضي الدولية (CAS)، إلى قائمة المحكمين المعتمدين لدى المركز. وتأتي هذه الخطوة كإضافة نوعية تهدف إلى تعزيز بيئة التحكيم الرياضي في المملكة ودعم استقطاب الكفاءات المتميزة على المستويين الدولي والإقليمي.


وضمّت القائمة كلًا من: جيفري جي. بينز من المملكة المتحدة، بنوآ باسكيه وبترا بوكيرنيك بيريكا من سويسرا، سلطان بن ناصر السويدي من البحرين، الدكتور محمد بن عبدالرحمن والدكتور عبدالله بن مسفر الحيان من الكويت، سلمان بن أحمد الأنصاري من قطر، الدكتور إسماعيل بن أحمد سليم وعبدالله بن عبدالمنعم شحاتة من مصر، والدكتور شادي أنطونيوس سعد من لبنان. ويشغل الدكتور عبدالله الحيان عضوية المجلس الدولي للتحكيم الرياضي (ICAS).


وبيّن رئيس مجلس إدارة المركز، الدكتور محمد بن ناصر باصّم، أن اعتماد هذه الدفعة الجديدة من المحكمين يُشكل إضافة بارزة لقائمة المحكمين في المركز، إذ ارتفع عدد المحكمين المعتمدين والمقيدين لدى محكمة التحكيم الرياضي (CAS) ليصل إلى 18 محكمًا. ويعكس هذا التوسع اتساع قاعدة الخبرات التحكيمية الدولية وتنوعها لدى المركز، بما يسهم في رفع جودة العملية التحكيمية ويعزز دور المركز كجهة رائدة في الفصل في المنازعات الرياضية، ومواكبة التطور المتنامي في صناعة الرياضة بالمملكة وحضورها المتصاعد على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي.