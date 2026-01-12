The star Sultan Mandash, who joined the ranks of Al-Hilal with a contract for two and a half seasons coming from Al-Taawun during the current winter transfer period, is striving to continue his brilliance on the sports fields. He hopes that this seventh professional stop with the leader will be different, after having gone through six professional stops with teams (Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Taawun, Al-Faisaly, Al-Fayha, and Najran).



Yesterday (Sunday), the headquarters of Al-Hilal witnessed the signing of the club president, Prince Nawaf bin Saad, with the player Sultan Mandash, in a deal sponsored by the club's honorary member, Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz.



For his part, Sultan Mandash expressed his great happiness at joining Al-Hilal, wishing to contribute with the wonderful group of great stars in the leader to achieve accomplishments and championships and to bring joy to the magnificent blue stands, thanking the working team at Al-Hilal for their professionalism in every detail of the contract with him.



In an interview with "Okaz," Ahmed Mandash, the father of the player Sultan, confirmed that his son's joining a big club like Al-Hilal will lead him to continue his brilliance with the Al-Hilal team and to stand out, wishing him success during his professional period with the leader.



Ahmed Mandash hoped that his son Sultan would continue to show wonderful technical levels and contribute with his teammates to achieve victories and win championships.



He thanked the management of Al-Hilal, headed by Prince Nawaf bin Saad, and honorary member Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, for his son Sultan's joining the Al-Hilal team during the current winter transfer period.



Infographic



Clubs where Sultan Mandash has played professionally:



- Al-Hilal



- Al-Ittihad



- Al-Ahli



- Al-Taawun



- Al-Faisaly



- Al-Fayha



- Najran