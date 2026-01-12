يسعى النجم سلطان مندش الذي انضم لصفوف فريق الهلال بعقد لمدة موسمين ونصف الموسم قادما من نادي التعاون خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، لمواصلة تألقه في الملاعب الرياضية، ويطمح أن تكون المحطة الاحترافية السابعة مع الزعيم له مختلفة، بعد أن خاض ست محطات احترافية مع فرق (الاتحاد، والأهلي، والتعاون، والفيصلي، والفيحاء، ونجران).


وشهد مقر نادي الهلال يوم أمس (الأحد)توقيع رئيس النادي الأمير نواف بن سعد مع اللاعب سلطان مندش، في صفقة تكفل بها عضو شرف النادي الأمير الوليد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز.


من جانبه أبدى سلطان مندش سعادته الكبيرة بانضمامه لصفوف نادي الهلال، متمنيا أن يساهم مع الكوكبة الرائعة من كبار النجوم في الزعيم بتحقيق الإنجازات والبطولات وإسعاد المدرج الأزرق الفخم، مقدما الشكر لمنظومة العمل في الهلال على الاحترافية في كل تفاصيل التعاقد معه.


من جهته أكد لـ«عكاظ» أحمد مندش والد اللاعب سلطان أن انضمام ابنه لنادٍ كبير بحجم الهلال، سيقوده لمواصلة تألقه مع الفريق الهلالي والظهور بشكل مميز، متمنيا له التوفيق والنجاح خلال فترة احترافه بالزعيم.


وتمنى أحمد مندش بأن يستمر ابنه سلطان في الظهور بالمستويات الفنية الرائعة والمساهمة مع زملائه في تحقيق الانتصارات وحصد البطولات.


وقدم والد مندش الشكر لإدارة نادي الهلال برئاسة الأمير نواف بن سعد، ولعضو الشرف الأمير الوليد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، على انضمام ابنه سلطان للفريق الهلالي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.


انفوجرافيك


الأندية التي احترف فيها سلطان مندش:


- الهلال


- الاتحاد


- الأهلي


-التعاون


-الفيصلي


- الفيحاء


- نجران