عبّر المدير الفني لنادي برشلونة هانزي فليك عن سعادته بتتويج فريقه بلقب كأس السوبر الإسباني، بعد نهائي حافل أمام ريال مدريد، مؤكداً أن الفوز في مباراة نهائية بهذا الحجم يمنح المجموعة دفعة معنوية كبيرة، ويعكس قدرة الفريق على تقديم أسلوبه بثبات تحت الضغط.


وأكد فليك في تصريحات عقب المباراة: «عندما تلعب مباراة نهائية، خصوصاً أمام ريال مدريد، ثم تفوز باللقب، فهذا شعور مميز للغاية، أنا فخور بكل الفريق، لأننا لعبنا بالطريقة التي نريدها، وهذا بالنسبة لي هو الأهم».


وحول مجريات اللقاء، أوضح مدرب برشلونة أن فريقه قدّم شوطاً أول قوياً، وقال: «لعبنا بشكل رائع، حافظنا على الكرة وسيطرنا على اللعب، وفي هذا المستوى، يجب أن تعرف كيف تصمد في بعض اللحظات وتتعامل معها، طوال المباراة لعبنا بأسلوبنا، سيطرنا على الكرة، لكنهم أيضاً يمتلكون جودة عالية، وقاتلوا حتى النهاية، وهو ما أبحث عنه دوماً».


وعن سر التعامل مع النهائيات والرسالة التي يوجهها للاعبين قبل المباريات الكبيرة، شدد فليك على أن النجاح يرتبط بروح المجموعة قبل أي شيء آخر، مضيفاً: «الأمر كله يتعلق بالفريق، ليس بي، عندما ترى كيف يقاتل اللاعبون، وكيف يعملون للنادي وللجماهير، وكيف يقدمون 100% من العقلية والروح، فهذا هو الفارق».


وأشار فليك إلى أن التزام عناصر الدكة كان علامة مهمة في المباراة، موضحاً: «اللاعبون الذين شاركوا بدلاء كانوا جاهزين فوراً، دخلوا مباشرة في أجواء المباراة، وهذه هي روح الفريق التي أحب رؤيتها».


وفي حديثه عن أجواء النهائي في جدة، ثمّن مدرب برشلونة تفاعل الجماهير والتنظيم، مشيداً بتجربة إقامة البطولة في المملكة، وقال: «الأجواء هنا رائعة، والبنية التحتية ممتازة، أنا سعيد بالفوز للمرة الثانية مع فريقي هنا في السعودية».


من جانبه، أكد المدير الفني لريال مدريد تشابي ألونسو أن فريقه خرج من نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني أمام برشلونة بمزيج من خيبة النتيجة والفخر بالأداء، مشدداً على أن ريال مدريد ظل منافساً حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، وكان قريباً من إدراك التعادل والذهاب إلى ركلات الترجيح.


وقال ألونسو في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب اللقاء: «نشعر بخيبة أمل لعدم تحقيق اللقب، لكننا في الوقت نفسه نشعر بالفخر بما قدمه اللاعبون، الفريق قاتل من الدقيقة الأولى حتى الأخيرة، وواصل المحاولة حتى صافرة النهاية، كانت مباراة متقاربة جداً، وشهدت لحظات متعددة وردود فعل متبادلة، وكنا قريبين للغاية من تعديل النتيجة في الدقائق الأخيرة».


وأشار ألونسو إلى أن نهاية الشوط الأول شهدت إيقاعاً مرتفعاً وتبادلاً للفرص من الجانبين، قائلاً: «في آخر 15 دقيقة من الشوط الأول حدثت الكثير من الأمور بسرعة، ودخلنا الاستراحة بنتيجة متعادلة عكست حجم الندية».


واختتم ألونسو حديثه بالتأكيد على ضرورة طي صفحة السوبر والاستفادة من الإيجابيات، مشدداً على أن الموسم لا يزال طويلاً، وأن الفريق سيعود للتركيز على بقية المنافسات واستعادة اللاعبين، ومواصلة القتال.