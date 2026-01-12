The head coach of FC Barcelona, Hansi Flick, expressed his happiness at his team's victory in the Spanish Super Cup after a thrilling final against Real Madrid, confirming that winning a final of this magnitude gives the group a significant morale boost and reflects the team's ability to maintain its style under pressure.



Flick stated in comments after the match: "When you play a final, especially against Real Madrid, and then win the title, it’s an incredibly special feeling. I am proud of the entire team because we played the way we wanted to, and that is the most important thing for me."



Regarding the match's events, the Barcelona coach explained that his team delivered a strong first half, saying: "We played wonderfully, maintained possession, and controlled the game. At this level, you need to know how to hold on during certain moments and deal with them. Throughout the match, we played our style, we controlled the ball, but they also have high quality and fought until the end, which is what I always look for."



On the secret of handling finals and the message he conveys to the players before big matches, Flick emphasized that success is linked to the spirit of the group above all else, adding: "It’s all about the team, not me. When you see how the players fight, how they work for the club and the fans, and how they give 100% in mentality and spirit, that’s the difference."



Flick pointed out that the commitment of the bench players was an important sign in the match, explaining: "The players who came on as substitutes were ready immediately; they entered the game atmosphere right away, and that’s the team spirit I love to see."



In discussing the atmosphere of the final in Jeddah, the Barcelona coach praised the fans' interaction and the organization, commending the experience of hosting the tournament in the Kingdom, saying: "The atmosphere here is wonderful, and the infrastructure is excellent. I am happy to win for the second time with my team here in Saudi Arabia."



For his part, Real Madrid's head coach, Xabi Alonso, confirmed that his team left the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona with a mix of disappointment over the result and pride in their performance, stressing that Real Madrid remained competitive until the last moments and was close to equalizing and going to penalties.



Alonso said in the press conference after the match: "We feel disappointed for not winning the title, but at the same time, we are proud of what the players delivered. The team fought from the first minute to the last and kept trying until the final whistle. It was a very close match, with multiple moments and exchanges of reactions, and we were very close to equalizing in the final minutes."



Alonso noted that the end of the first half saw a high tempo and exchanges of chances from both sides, saying: "In the last 15 minutes of the first half, a lot happened quickly, and we went into halftime with a tied score that reflected the competitiveness."



Alonso concluded his remarks by emphasizing the need to turn the page on the Super Cup and benefit from the positives, stressing that the season is still long, and the team will return to focus on the rest of the competitions, recover the players, and continue to fight.