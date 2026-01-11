تأمل الجماهير النصراوية من نجم الفريق وقائده كريستيانو رونالدو، في المواجهة المرتقبة بين النصر والهلال في الجولة الخامسة عشرة من منافسات دوري روشن، أن تكون له بصمة في تحقيق الفوز والعودة بالفريق إلى المنافسة من جديد. وكان رونالدو قد انضم إلى النصر مطلع 2023 وأصبح من الركائز الأساسية للفريق، واستطاع تسجيل العديد من الأهداف الحاسمة.
ولعب رونالدو خلال هذا الموسم في جميع المسابقات 17 مباراة واستطاع تسجيل 15 هدفا وصنع 3 أهداف، وهذا يعطي دلالة كبيرة على قدرته التهديفية في خط الهجوم النصراوي.
وخاض رونالدو أمام الهلال 8 مباريات رسمية عبر كل المسابقات، وأحرز 3 أهداف وقدم تمريرة حاسمة، وقد انتهت هذه المواجهات بخسارة الفريق النصراوي 5 مرات، وبفوز وحيد وتعادلين، ولعب رونالدو 128 مباراة في جميع البطولات سجل خلالها 114 هدفًا وقدم 22 تمريرة حاسمة، ووصلت جميع إسهاماته التهديفية إلى 136 هدفًا.
يذكر أن رونالدو يتصدر قائمة هدافي دوري روشن هذا الموسم بـ 14 هدفًا، فهل تظهر بصمة رونالدو في هذه القمة؟.
The fans of Al-Nassr are hoping for a significant impact from the team's star and captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the anticipated clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in the fifteenth round of the Roshan League. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr at the beginning of 2023 and has become a key player for the team, managing to score many crucial goals.
Ronaldo has played 17 matches in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 3 assists, which indicates his remarkable scoring ability in Al-Nassr's attack.
Ronaldo has faced Al-Hilal in 8 official matches across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing one assist. These encounters have resulted in 5 losses for Al-Nassr, 1 win, and 2 draws. Ronaldo has played 128 matches in all tournaments, during which he scored 114 goals and provided 22 assists, bringing his total goal contributions to 136.
It is worth noting that Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the Roshan League this season with 14 goals. Will Ronaldo leave his mark in this summit clash?