The fans of Al-Nassr are hoping for a significant impact from the team's star and captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the anticipated clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in the fifteenth round of the Roshan League. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr at the beginning of 2023 and has become a key player for the team, managing to score many crucial goals.



Ronaldo has played 17 matches in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 3 assists, which indicates his remarkable scoring ability in Al-Nassr's attack.



Ronaldo has faced Al-Hilal in 8 official matches across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing one assist. These encounters have resulted in 5 losses for Al-Nassr, 1 win, and 2 draws. Ronaldo has played 128 matches in all tournaments, during which he scored 114 goals and provided 22 assists, bringing his total goal contributions to 136.



It is worth noting that Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the Roshan League this season with 14 goals. Will Ronaldo leave his mark in this summit clash?