تأمل الجماهير النصراوية من نجم الفريق وقائده كريستيانو رونالدو، في المواجهة المرتقبة بين النصر والهلال في الجولة الخامسة عشرة من منافسات دوري روشن، أن تكون له بصمة في تحقيق الفوز والعودة بالفريق إلى المنافسة من جديد. وكان رونالدو قد انضم إلى النصر مطلع 2023 وأصبح من الركائز الأساسية للفريق، واستطاع تسجيل العديد من الأهداف الحاسمة.


ولعب رونالدو خلال هذا الموسم في جميع المسابقات 17 مباراة واستطاع تسجيل 15 هدفا وصنع 3 أهداف، وهذا يعطي دلالة كبيرة على قدرته التهديفية في خط الهجوم النصراوي.


وخاض رونالدو أمام الهلال 8 مباريات رسمية عبر كل المسابقات، وأحرز 3 أهداف وقدم تمريرة حاسمة، وقد انتهت هذه المواجهات بخسارة الفريق النصراوي 5 مرات، وبفوز وحيد وتعادلين، ولعب رونالدو 128 مباراة في جميع البطولات سجل خلالها 114 هدفًا وقدم 22 تمريرة حاسمة، ووصلت جميع إسهاماته التهديفية إلى 136 هدفًا.


يذكر أن رونالدو يتصدر قائمة هدافي دوري روشن هذا الموسم بـ 14 هدفًا، فهل تظهر بصمة رونالدو في هذه القمة؟.