بعدما خرج فريق النصر خاسراً أمام القادسية بهدفين مقابل هدف في لقاء الفريقين الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأول بارك مساء اليوم في الجولة الـ14 في دوري روشن، حذّر المحاضر الآسيوي الدكتور يحيى جابر من أن ما يحدث للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي النصر ربما يؤثر على جماهيريته، ويخلق الإحباط واليأس في نفوس محبي وعشاق وجماهير النادي العريضة. وقال: «مشاكل النصر الإدارية لم تنته منذ تأسيس النادي حتى مع جلب اللاعبين العالميين وفي مقدمتهم كريستيانو رونالدو». وأضاف: «هناك تعاقدات مع لاعبين أجانب ليست مُرضية، واتضح ذلك داخل المستطيل الأخضر في مباريات الفريق، وكذلك مع لاعبين محليين لا يستحقون وللأسف أن يلعبوا حتى في دوري الدرجة الثانية».


‏وتساءل: «متى أو في أي عام سيكتمل النصر بلاعبين أساسسين على مستوى فني عالٍ، ويمتلك لاعبين احتياطيين على مستوى فني مميز؟!».


واستطرد: «أصبح النصر وصيفاً في سلم ترتيب الدوري بـ31 نقطة بعدما كان متصدراً حتى قبل الجولة الماضية التي خسر فيها أمام الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين، والتي يتحمل مسؤوليتها الجهازان الإداري والفني».