After Al-Nassr's team lost to Al-Qadisiyah with a score of two goals to one in the match between the two teams held at Al-Nassr Park this evening in the 14th round of the Roshan League, Asian lecturer Dr. Yahya Jabir warned that what is happening to the first football team of Al-Nassr might affect its popularity and create frustration and despair among the club's wide array of fans and supporters. He said: “The administrative problems of Al-Nassr have not ended since the club's establishment, even with the recruitment of international players, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.” He added: “There are contracts with foreign players that are not satisfactory, which has become evident on the pitch during the team's matches, as well as with local players who unfortunately do not deserve to play even in the second division.”



He questioned: “When or in what year will Al-Nassr complete its squad with foundational players at a high technical level, and have reserve players with exceptional technical skills?!”



He continued: “Al-Nassr has become second in the league standings with 31 points after being at the top until the last round, where they lost to Al-Ahli by three goals to two, for which the administrative and technical staff bear responsibility.”