أشاد مساعد مدرب نادي الهلال فاريس بما قدمه فريقه في اللقاء الذي جمعه اليوم بضيفه الحزم وانتهى بنتيجة 3 أهداف دون مقابل على ملعب المملكة أرينا في الرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(14)، وقال: «قدمنا مباراة جيدة على كل المقاييس، سجلنا 3 أهداف ولم نستقبل أي هدف، رغم دخولنا المباراة في غياب الحارس المغربي بونو، والمدافع السنغالي كوليبالي للمشاركة مع منتخبيهما في كأس أفريقيا، إضافة إلى متعب الحربي، الذي شعر بآلام أثناء عمليات الإحماء قبل المباراة».


وأضاف: «الجميع أدى ما عليه ونتقدم الآن بشكل جيد، كوننا نتصدر الدوري، وبطولة آسيا، وتواجدنا في نصف نهائي كأس الملك، ونهتم كذلك باللاعبين الشبان الذين سيكتسبون الخبرة، وذلك من خلال مشاركتهم في المباريات، كما حدث اليوم مع اللاعب سعد المطيري الذي قدم مجهوداً جيداً».