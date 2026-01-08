The assistant coach of Al-Hilal Club, Faris, praised what his team delivered in the match that took place today against their guest Al-Hazm, which ended with a score of 3 goals to none at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 14th round of the competition. He said: "We played a good match by all standards, we scored 3 goals and did not concede any, despite entering the match without Moroccan goalkeeper Bono and Senegalese defender Koulibaly, who are participating with their national teams in the Africa Cup, in addition to Muteb Al-Harbi, who felt pain during the warm-up before the match."



He added: "Everyone performed their role, and we are now progressing well, as we are at the top of the league, the Asian Championship, and we are in the semifinals of the King's Cup. We also care about the young players who will gain experience through their participation in matches, as happened today with player Saad Al-Mutairi, who put in a good effort."