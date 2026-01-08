Al-Hazm coach Jalal Qadri confirmed that his team played a good tactical match, and it was possible for them to come back in the game that they lost today to Al-Hilal by 3 goals to none in Riyadh, as part of the 14th round of the Saudi Professional League.



Qadri said in the press conference after the match: "We played a good match, and the loss is harsh but deserved, as Al-Hilal is strong physically and mentally, which is what we lacked after conceding the goals."



He added: "We tried to come back in the second half and took risks in our attack, but we were unsuccessful due to a lack of speed and the final touch, in addition to a decline in physical fitness, and we missed many players due to injuries, such as Omar Al-Soma, and player Amir Sayoud, whom we did not want to risk due to not being fully fit after the injury he sustained in the Arab Cup."