أكد مدرب فريق الحزم جلال قادري أن فريقه قدم مباراة جيدة تكتيكياً، وكان من الممكن أن يعود للمباراة التي خسرها فريقه اليوم من الهلال بـ3 أهداف دون مقابل في الرياض لحساب الجولة الـ(14) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم.


وقال قادري في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة: «قدمنا مباراة جيدة، والخسارة قاسية ولكنها مستحقة كون فريق الهلال قوياً بدنياً وذهنياً، وهو ما افتقدناه بعد استقبالنا للأهداف».


وأضاف: «حاولنا في الشوط الثاني العودة للمباراة وجازفنا بالهجوم، ولكن لم نوفق لغياب السرعة واللمسة الأخيرة، إضافة لانخفاض الجانب البدني، وافتقادنا للعديد من اللاعبين بسبب الإصابات مثل عمر السومة، واللاعب أمير سعيود الذي لم نرغب في المخاطرة به لعدم اكتمال جاهزيته بعد الإصابة التي لحقت به في كأس العرب».