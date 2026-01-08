تعادل المنتخب العراقي مع نظيره الصيني دون أهداف، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم، على استاد الأمير فيصل بن فهد في الرياض، ضمن الجولة الأولى من منافسات المجموعة الرابعة في بطولة كأس آسيا تحت (23) عامًا 2026، التي تستضيفها المملكة.


وشهدت المباراة تبادلًا للمحاولات الهجومية بين المنتخبين، مع أفضلية نسبية للمنتخب العراقي، إلا أن كلا الفريقين لم ينجحا في هز الشباك، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل السلبي.


وفي المباراة الثانية ضمن المجموعة ذاتها، حقق منتخب أستراليا الفوز على نظيره التايلاندي بنتيجة (2-1)، في اللقاء الذي أُقيم على ملعب نادي الشباب في الرياض.


وبهذه النتائج، تصدر المنتخب الأسترالي ترتيب المجموعة برصيد 3 نقاط، وحل منتخبا العراق والصين في المركزين الثاني والثالث بنقطة واحدة لكل منهما، وبقي رصيد منتخب تايلاند خاليًا من النقاط.


وتُستكمل منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات يوم الأحد القادم، إذ يلتقي المنتخب الصيني نظيره الأسترالي، ويواجه المنتخب التايلاندي نظيره العراقي.


ويتأهل صاحبا المركزين الأول والثاني من كل مجموعة إلى الدور ربع النهائي، الذي تُقام مبارياته يومي (16) و(17) يناير، على أن تُقام المباراة النهائية يوم (24) يناير.