The Iraqi national team drew with their Chinese counterpart without goals in the match that took place today at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the first round of the fourth group in the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup hosted by the Kingdom.



The match saw an exchange of offensive attempts between the two teams, with a relative advantage for the Iraqi team; however, neither team succeeded in finding the back of the net, resulting in a goalless draw.



In the second match of the same group, the Australian team defeated their Thai counterpart with a score of (2-1) in a match held at Al Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh.



With these results, the Australian team topped the group standings with 3 points, while the Iraqi and Chinese teams placed second and third with one point each, leaving the Thai team with no points.



The second round of the group stage will continue next Sunday, with the Chinese team facing the Australian team, and the Thai team going up against the Iraqi team.



The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, which will be held on January (16) and (17), with the final match taking place on January (24).