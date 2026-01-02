تعادل فريق النجمة مع ضيفه الخليج بهدفين لمثلهما، في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين مساء اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية ببريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).


وسجل هدفي النجمة لازارو عند الدقيقة (50)، وسمير كايتانو في الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الثاني عند الدقيقة (90+7).


فيما سجل هدفي الخليج ماسوراس عند الدقيقة (72)، وكينغ عند الدقيقة (74).


وبهذه النتيجة رفع النجمة رصيده إلى نقطتين في المركز الثامن عشر، كما رفع الخليج رصيده إلى (15) نقطة في المركز التاسع مؤقتاً، لحين اكتمال مباريات الجولة.