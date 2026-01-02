The Al-Najma team drew with its guest Al-Khaleej with a score of two goals each, in the match that brought the two teams together this evening at the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the thirteenth round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League).



Al-Najma's goals were scored by Lazaro in the 50th minute, and Samir Kaitano in stoppage time of the second half in the 90+7 minute.



Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej's goals were scored by Masouras in the 72nd minute, and King in the 74th minute.



With this result, Al-Najma raised its points to two, placing it in the eighteenth position, while Al-Khaleej raised its points to 15, temporarily placing it in the ninth position, until the matches of the round are completed.