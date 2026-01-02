يستعد يزيد الراجحي لخوض تحدي رالي داكار 2026 بعزيمة قوية وطموح عالٍ، دفاعًا عن لقبه التاريخي الذي حققه في نسخة 2025، والذي اهداه لقب أول سائق سعودي يحرز الفوز في أعلى فئة للسيارات في الرالي الأصعب عالميًا.


وأكد الراجحي جاهزيته الكاملة للمنافسة على اللقب مجددًا، مشددًا على أن السيارة في أتم الاستعداد، وأن الفريق يعيش حالة عالية من الحماس والتركيز، إلى جانب الجاهزية التامة لملاحه تيمو غوتشالك، في إطار عمل جماعي يهدف إلى تكرار الإنجاز وتعزيز الحضور السعودي في المحافل العالمية.


رالي داكار 2026، المقرر إقامته خلال الفترة من 3 إلى 17 يناير، سيمتد لمسافة إجمالية تبلغ 7,994 كيلومترًا، منها 4,840 كيلومترًا مراحل خاصة خاضعة للتوقيت، عبر مناطق المملكة العربية السعودية المتنوعة والتي تتكون من 13 مرحلة تنافسية، إضافة إلى مرحلة استعراضية، تتوسطها يوم راحة في العاصمة، على أن يكون الانطلاق من مدينة ينبع والختام في ينبع أيضًا. كما تضم النسخة 7 مراحل حلقية ومرحلتين ماراثونيتين، ما يرفع من مستوى التحدي ويختبر الجاهزية البدنية والفنية للفرق.


من جانبه أبدى الراجحي جاهزيته وطموحه للمنافسة على لقب بطولة العالم للراليات الصحراوية W2RC، حيث سبق له إنهاء البطولة سابقًا وصيفًا في موسمين وثالثًا في موسم آخر، منذ انطلاق البطولة في عام 2022 مؤكدًا أن هدفه هذا العام هو التتويج باللقب. وتُعد داكار الجولة الافتتاحية للبطولة، ما يمنحها أهمية مضاعفة في مشوار المنافسة على اللقب العالمي.


ويأتي هذا الاستعداد الشامل ليؤكد أن يزيد الراجحي يدخل موسم 2026 بثقة الأبطال، وعينٍ على الحفاظ على لقب داكار، وأخرى على منصة التتويج في W2RC، مواصلًا كتابة فصل جديد من الإنجازات السعودية في رياضة المحركات.


ويؤكد الراجحي أن المنافسة هذا العام ستكون قوية، إلا أن الهدف واضح منذ البداية: الدفاع عن لقب داكار، والمضي قدمًا بثبات نحو تحقيق لقب بطولة العالم للراليات الصحراوية، في موسم يتطلب الاستمرارية، والذكاء في إدارة السباقات، وحصد النقاط منذ الجولة الأولى. ومع انطلاق داكار من ينبع وعودته إليها، يدخل يزيد الراجحي الرالي وهو يحمل شغف المنافسة على أرض الوطن، مدفوعًا بطموح لا يعرف التراجع، ورغبة صادقة في مواصلة رفع علم المملكة عاليًا على منصات التتويج العالمية.


وقال يزيد الراجحي: «نستعد لرالي داكار 2026 بعزيمة كبيرة ومسؤولية أعلى بعد إنجاز 2025. الفوز باللقب كان لحظة تاريخية، لكن التحدي الحقيقي اليوم هو الدفاع عنه. السيارة في جاهزية كاملة، والفريق يعمل بروح واحدة، وهدفنا واضح منذ البداية: المنافسة بقوة على الفوز وتحقيق بداية مثالية في بطولة العالم W2RC»، وأضاف الراجحي: «التحضير المبكر، والعمل على أدق التفاصيل الفنية والبدنية، يمنحنا ثقة كبيرة قبل الانطلاق. نعلم أن المنافسة ستكون قوية، لكننا ندخل الرالي بعقلية الفوز، ونسعى لتقديم موسم متكامل يليق باسم المملكة ويواكب طموحاتنا العالمية».