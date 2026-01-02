Yazeed Al-Rajhi is preparing to take on the Dakar Rally 2026 with strong determination and high ambition, defending his historic title achieved in the 2025 edition, which earned him the title of the first Saudi driver to win in the highest category of cars in the world's toughest rally.



Al-Rajhi confirmed his full readiness to compete for the title again, emphasizing that the car is in perfect condition, and that the team is experiencing a high state of enthusiasm and focus, alongside the complete readiness of his co-driver Timo Gottschalk, within a collective effort aimed at repeating the achievement and enhancing Saudi presence in global arenas.



The Dakar Rally 2026, scheduled to take place from January 3 to 17, will cover a total distance of 7,994 kilometers, including 4,840 kilometers of timed special stages, across the diverse regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, consisting of 13 competitive stages, in addition to a promotional stage, with a rest day in the capital. The rally will start in the city of Yanbu and conclude in Yanbu as well. The edition includes 7 circular stages and 2 marathon stages, raising the level of challenge and testing the physical and technical readiness of the teams.



For his part, Al-Rajhi expressed his readiness and ambition to compete for the title of the World Desert Rally Championship W2RC, having previously finished as runner-up in two seasons and third in another season since the championship began in 2022, confirming that his goal this year is to win the title. Dakar is the opening round of the championship, which gives it added importance in the journey to compete for the world title.



This comprehensive preparation confirms that Yazeed Al-Rajhi enters the 2026 season with the confidence of champions, with one eye on retaining the Dakar title and the other on the podium in W2RC, continuing to write a new chapter of Saudi achievements in motorsport.



Al-Rajhi asserts that the competition this year will be fierce, yet the goal has been clear from the start: to defend the Dakar title and move steadily towards achieving the title of the World Desert Rally Championship, in a season that requires consistency, intelligence in managing the races, and accumulating points from the very first round. With the Dakar starting from Yanbu and returning to it, Yazeed Al-Rajhi enters the rally carrying the passion of competition on home soil, driven by an ambition that knows no retreat, and a sincere desire to continue raising the Kingdom's flag high on global podiums.



Yazeed Al-Rajhi said: "We are preparing for the Dakar Rally 2026 with great determination and a higher responsibility after the achievement of 2025. Winning the title was a historic moment, but the real challenge today is to defend it. The car is fully ready, and the team is working with one spirit, and our goal has been clear from the beginning: to compete strongly for victory and achieve an ideal start in the W2RC World Championship." Al-Rajhi added: "Early preparation and working on the finest technical and physical details gives us great confidence before the start. We know that the competition will be tough, but we enter the rally with a winning mentality, and we strive to deliver a complete season that befits the name of the Kingdom and matches our global ambitions."