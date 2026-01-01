«عيني الثالثة داخل المستطيل الأخضر».. هكذا هو حال لسان الإيطالي المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال السيد سيموني إنزاغي الذي يعتمد اعتماداً كلياً على الدولي الصربي سيرجي سافيتش «رمانة» خط وسط الزعيم خلال المباريات التي يخوضها الفريق محلياً وقارياً.


فمن خلال مواجهة الخلود أمس الأول نجح الصربي بإحراز هدف التقدم للزعيم من تسديدة قوية خارج منطقة جزاء «فخر الرس» لم يراها الحارس إلا وهي تسكن الشباك، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة 12 من دوري روشن السعودي.


إنزاغي المدرب الصارم الذي يعرف من أين تؤكل الكتف وكيف يقوم في إفراز موهبة أي نجم موهوب يستفيد منه داخل المستطيل الأخضر، فمن خلال تواجد المدرب مع نادي لاتيسو الإيطالي كان الصربي سيرجي «العين الثالثة» له داخل الملعب من حيث توزيع المجهود الفني العالِ، وتربطهم علاقة كروية داخل الملعب غير عادية إلى أن اجتمعا مجددًا مع نادي الهلال واستمر عين المدرب الثالثة له.


الإيطالي والصربي.. أرقام خيالية


سافيتش خلال رحلته الكروية مع ناديي لاتيسو والهلال لعب تحت قيادة المدرب إنزاغي لعب 236 مباراة، نجح في تسجيل 49 هدفاً، وصنع 40 تمريرة حاسمة، أما مع الهلال فخاض الرقيب 21 لقاء عبر كل المسابقات أحرز خمسة وصنع هدفين، كما أسهم في تحقيق الثلاثية التاريخية «دوري روشن، وكأس الملك، وكأس السوبر»، قبل أن يفتتح موسمه الثاني مع النادي بإضافة لقب جديد لرصيده من خلال التتويج بالسوبر مجددًا.


أما مشواره مع الزعيم شارك في 112 مباراة بمختلف البطولات، نجح خلالها في تسجيل 34 هدفًا، وصنع 27.


سافيتش مع الهلال


- لعب: 112


- سجل: 34


- الصناعة: 27


- البطولات: 4