“My third eye is inside the green rectangle”.. This is the state of the tongue of the Italian head coach of the first football team of Al-Hilal, Mr. Simone Inzaghi, who relies entirely on the Serbian international Sergej Savic, the “cornerstone” of the midfield for the leader during the matches the team plays locally and continentally.



In the match against Al-Khulood the day before yesterday, the Serbian succeeded in scoring the opening goal for the leader with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area of “Fakhr Al-Ras,” which the goalkeeper only saw as it settled into the net, as part of the 12th round of the Roshan Saudi League.



Inzaghi, the strict coach who knows where to get the best out of his players and how to harness the talent of any gifted star he benefits from on the field, had the Serbian Sergej as his “third eye” on the pitch in terms of distributing high technical effort. Their relationship on the field is extraordinary until they reunited again at Al-Hilal, and the coach's third eye remained with him.



Italians and Serbians.. Incredible Numbers



During his football journey with Lazio and Al-Hilal, Savic played under Coach Inzaghi in 236 matches, successfully scoring 49 goals and providing 40 assists. With Al-Hilal, the midfielder participated in 21 matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting two, and he contributed to achieving the historic treble of the “Roshan League, King’s Cup, and Super Cup,” before opening his second season with the club by adding a new title to his collection by winning the Super Cup again.



As for his journey with the leader, he participated in 112 matches across various tournaments, during which he succeeded in scoring 34 goals and providing 27 assists.



Savic with Al-Hilal



- Matches Played: 112



- Goals Scored: 34



- Assists: 27



- Titles: 4