«عيني الثالثة داخل المستطيل الأخضر».. هكذا هو حال لسان الإيطالي المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال السيد سيموني إنزاغي الذي يعتمد اعتماداً كلياً على الدولي الصربي سيرجي سافيتش «رمانة» خط وسط الزعيم خلال المباريات التي يخوضها الفريق محلياً وقارياً.
فمن خلال مواجهة الخلود أمس الأول نجح الصربي بإحراز هدف التقدم للزعيم من تسديدة قوية خارج منطقة جزاء «فخر الرس» لم يراها الحارس إلا وهي تسكن الشباك، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة 12 من دوري روشن السعودي.
إنزاغي المدرب الصارم الذي يعرف من أين تؤكل الكتف وكيف يقوم في إفراز موهبة أي نجم موهوب يستفيد منه داخل المستطيل الأخضر، فمن خلال تواجد المدرب مع نادي لاتيسو الإيطالي كان الصربي سيرجي «العين الثالثة» له داخل الملعب من حيث توزيع المجهود الفني العالِ، وتربطهم علاقة كروية داخل الملعب غير عادية إلى أن اجتمعا مجددًا مع نادي الهلال واستمر عين المدرب الثالثة له.
الإيطالي والصربي.. أرقام خيالية
سافيتش خلال رحلته الكروية مع ناديي لاتيسو والهلال لعب تحت قيادة المدرب إنزاغي لعب 236 مباراة، نجح في تسجيل 49 هدفاً، وصنع 40 تمريرة حاسمة، أما مع الهلال فخاض الرقيب 21 لقاء عبر كل المسابقات أحرز خمسة وصنع هدفين، كما أسهم في تحقيق الثلاثية التاريخية «دوري روشن، وكأس الملك، وكأس السوبر»، قبل أن يفتتح موسمه الثاني مع النادي بإضافة لقب جديد لرصيده من خلال التتويج بالسوبر مجددًا.
أما مشواره مع الزعيم شارك في 112 مباراة بمختلف البطولات، نجح خلالها في تسجيل 34 هدفًا، وصنع 27.
سافيتش مع الهلال
- لعب: 112
- سجل: 34
- الصناعة: 27
- البطولات: 4
“My third eye is inside the green rectangle”.. This is the state of the tongue of the Italian head coach of the first football team of Al-Hilal, Mr. Simone Inzaghi, who relies entirely on the Serbian international Sergej Savic, the “cornerstone” of the midfield for the leader during the matches the team plays locally and continentally.
In the match against Al-Khulood the day before yesterday, the Serbian succeeded in scoring the opening goal for the leader with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area of “Fakhr Al-Ras,” which the goalkeeper only saw as it settled into the net, as part of the 12th round of the Roshan Saudi League.
Inzaghi, the strict coach who knows where to get the best out of his players and how to harness the talent of any gifted star he benefits from on the field, had the Serbian Sergej as his “third eye” on the pitch in terms of distributing high technical effort. Their relationship on the field is extraordinary until they reunited again at Al-Hilal, and the coach's third eye remained with him.
Italians and Serbians.. Incredible Numbers
During his football journey with Lazio and Al-Hilal, Savic played under Coach Inzaghi in 236 matches, successfully scoring 49 goals and providing 40 assists. With Al-Hilal, the midfielder participated in 21 matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting two, and he contributed to achieving the historic treble of the “Roshan League, King’s Cup, and Super Cup,” before opening his second season with the club by adding a new title to his collection by winning the Super Cup again.
As for his journey with the leader, he participated in 112 matches across various tournaments, during which he succeeded in scoring 34 goals and providing 27 assists.
Savic with Al-Hilal
- Matches Played: 112
- Goals Scored: 34
- Assists: 27
- Titles: 4