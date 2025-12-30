أعلن النادي الأهلي المصري إصابة مهاجمه الشاب حمزة عبدالكريم خلال مواجهة الفريق أمام المقاولون العرب، التي أُقيمت اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات بطولة كأس عاصمة مصر.

وأوضح طبيب الفريق، أحمد جاب الله، أن اللاعب اشتكى من آلام في القدم والكاحل، نتيجة تعرضه لكدمة قوية أثناء اللقاء، ما استدعى استبداله قبل نهاية الشوط الأول، تفادياً لتفاقم الإصابة وزيادة حدة الآلام.

برشلونة يكثف مفاوضاته

وفي سياق متصل، كثّف نادي برشلونة الإسباني مفاوضاته مع الأهلي المصري من أجل حسم صفقة التعاقد مع حمزة عبدالكريم خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية القادمة.

ويعاني برشلونة من غيابات عديدة في الخط الأمامي للفريق الرديف، الأمر الذي دفع إدارة النادي إلى تسريع خطواتها لإتمام الصفقة خلال سوق الانتقالات الشتوية.

موهبة مصرية لفتت الأنظار

وكان حمزة عبدالكريم قد شارك مع منتخب مصر تحت 17 عاماً في كأس العالم، التي أُقيمت في نوفمبر الماضي، وسجل هدفين في مرمى هايتي وفنزويلا.