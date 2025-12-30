The Egyptian Al Ahly Club announced the injury of its young striker Hamza Abdelkarim during the team's match against Al Mokawloon Al Arab, which took place today (Tuesday) as part of the Egyptian Capital Cup competition.

Team doctor Ahmed Gaballah explained that the player complained of pain in his foot and ankle due to a strong bruise sustained during the match, which necessitated his substitution before the end of the first half to avoid worsening the injury and increasing the pain.

Barcelona Intensifies Negotiations

In a related context, Spanish club Barcelona has intensified its negotiations with Al Ahly to finalize the deal for signing Hamza Abdelkarim during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Barcelona is suffering from numerous absences in the front line of the reserve team, prompting the club's management to accelerate its efforts to complete the deal during the winter transfer market.

Egyptian Talent Catches Attention

Hamza Abdelkarim participated with the Egyptian U-17 national team in the World Cup held last November, scoring two goals against Haiti and Venezuela.