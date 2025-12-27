Alaa Majrashi, a player for Al-Ahli team, faces the risk of suspension if he receives a fourth yellow card in his team's match against Al-Faihah next Tuesday at 6:30 PM at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the twelfth round of the Saudi Pro League. The Al-Ahli team's match will follow Al-Faihah's game against Al-Nasr next Friday at 8:30 PM at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, in the "Classico" of the thirteenth round of the league.

Additionally, the Al-Ahli team will miss the services of Brazilian star Enzo Miilot in the upcoming match against Al-Faihah in the Saudi Pro League, after he received a fourth yellow card in his team's match against Al-Fateh in the previous round. He will return to participate with the team in the upcoming "Classico" match against Al-Nasr in the league.

On another note, coach Matthias Jaissle is working to address the technical errors that contributed to Al-Ahli's loss to Al-Fateh with a score of 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League. Coach Matthias aims to prepare his team in the appropriate technical manner for the match against Al-Faihah, which he hopes to win and secure the three points.