يواجه لاعب فريق الأهلي علي مجرشي خطر الإيقاف في حال حصوله على الإنذار الرابع في مواجهة فريقه أمام الفيحاء (الثلاثاء) القادم، الساعة 6:30 مساء على استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة ، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثانية عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مواجهة الفريق الأهلاوي عقب لقاء الفيحاء ضد فريق النصر (الجمعة) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، في «كلاسيكو» الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري روشن .
هذا ويفتقد فريق الأهلي لخدمات النجم البرازيلي إنزو ميلوت في مواجهة الفيحاء القادمة في دوري روشن، عقب حصوله على الإنذار الرابع في مباراة فريقه أمام الفتح في الجولة الماضية في دوري روشن، ويعود للمشاركة مع الفريق في لقاء «الكلاسيكو» القادم أمام فريق النصر في دوري روشن .
من جانب آخر، يسعى المدرب ماتياس يايسله لمعالجة الأخطاء الفنية التي أسهمت في خسارة فريق الأهلي أمام الفتح بنتيجة 2/1 في دوري روشن، ويطمح المدرب ماتياس لتجهيز فريقه بالصورة الفنية المناسبة للقاء الفيحاء الذي يتطلع من خلاله لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث.
Alaa Majrashi, a player for Al-Ahli team, faces the risk of suspension if he receives a fourth yellow card in his team's match against Al-Faihah next Tuesday at 6:30 PM at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the twelfth round of the Saudi Pro League. The Al-Ahli team's match will follow Al-Faihah's game against Al-Nasr next Friday at 8:30 PM at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, in the "Classico" of the thirteenth round of the league.
Additionally, the Al-Ahli team will miss the services of Brazilian star Enzo Miilot in the upcoming match against Al-Faihah in the Saudi Pro League, after he received a fourth yellow card in his team's match against Al-Fateh in the previous round. He will return to participate with the team in the upcoming "Classico" match against Al-Nasr in the league.
On another note, coach Matthias Jaissle is working to address the technical errors that contributed to Al-Ahli's loss to Al-Fateh with a score of 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League. Coach Matthias aims to prepare his team in the appropriate technical manner for the match against Al-Faihah, which he hopes to win and secure the three points.