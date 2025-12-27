يواجه لاعب فريق الأهلي علي مجرشي خطر الإيقاف في حال حصوله على الإنذار الرابع في مواجهة فريقه أمام الفيحاء (الثلاثاء) القادم، الساعة 6:30 مساء على استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة ، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثانية عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مواجهة الفريق الأهلاوي عقب لقاء الفيحاء ضد فريق النصر (الجمعة) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، في «كلاسيكو» الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري روشن .

هذا ويفتقد فريق الأهلي لخدمات النجم البرازيلي إنزو ميلوت في مواجهة الفيحاء القادمة في دوري روشن، عقب حصوله على الإنذار الرابع في مباراة فريقه أمام الفتح في الجولة الماضية في دوري روشن، ويعود للمشاركة مع الفريق في لقاء «الكلاسيكو» القادم أمام فريق النصر في دوري روشن .

من جانب آخر، يسعى المدرب ماتياس يايسله لمعالجة الأخطاء الفنية التي أسهمت في خسارة فريق الأهلي أمام الفتح بنتيجة 2/1 في دوري روشن، ويطمح المدرب ماتياس لتجهيز فريقه بالصورة الفنية المناسبة للقاء الفيحاء الذي يتطلع من خلاله لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث.