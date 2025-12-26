The Al-Fateh team defeated their guest Al-Ahli with a score of (2 - 1) in the match that brought the two teams together this evening at the Maysan Tamweel Stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the eleventh round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League".



The first half ended in a 1-1 draw, with Al-Ahli opening the scoring through Valentin Atangana in the 22nd minute, before Al-Fateh managed to equalize with a goal from Matias Vargas in the 43rd minute.



At the start of the second half, Vargas returned to give his team the lead, scoring the second goal in the 47th minute.



With this result, Al-Fateh earned three valuable points, raising their total to 8 points, placing them in fourteenth position in the standings, while Al-Ahli suffered another defeat, keeping their total at 19 points, remaining in fourth place.