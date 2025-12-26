تغلّب فريق الفتح على ضيفه الأهلي بنتيجة (2 - 1)، في اللقاء الذي جمع الفريقين مساء اليوم، على ملعب ميدان تمويل الأولى بالأحساء، ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».
وانتهى الشوط الأول بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لمثله، حيث افتتح الأهلي التسجيل عن طريق فالنتين أتانغانا في الدقيقة 22، قبل أن ينجح الفتح في إدراك التعادل عبر اللاعب ماتياس فارغاس عند الدقيقة 43.
ومع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني، عاد فارغاس ليمنح فريقه هدف التقدم، مسجلًا الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 47.
وبهذه النتيجة، حصد الفتح ثلاث نقاط ثمينة رفع بها رصيده إلى 8 نقاط في المركز الرابع عشر بجدول الترتيب، فيما تلقى الأهلي خسارة جديدة جمدت رصيده عند 19 نقطة، ليبقى في المركز الرابع.
The Al-Fateh team defeated their guest Al-Ahli with a score of (2 - 1) in the match that brought the two teams together this evening at the Maysan Tamweel Stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the eleventh round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League".
The first half ended in a 1-1 draw, with Al-Ahli opening the scoring through Valentin Atangana in the 22nd minute, before Al-Fateh managed to equalize with a goal from Matias Vargas in the 43rd minute.
At the start of the second half, Vargas returned to give his team the lead, scoring the second goal in the 47th minute.
With this result, Al-Fateh earned three valuable points, raising their total to 8 points, placing them in fourteenth position in the standings, while Al-Ahli suffered another defeat, keeping their total at 19 points, remaining in fourth place.