تغلّب فريق الفتح على ضيفه الأهلي بنتيجة (2 - 1)، في اللقاء الذي جمع الفريقين مساء اليوم، على ملعب ميدان تمويل الأولى بالأحساء، ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


وانتهى الشوط الأول بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لمثله، حيث افتتح الأهلي التسجيل عن طريق فالنتين أتانغانا في الدقيقة 22، قبل أن ينجح الفتح في إدراك التعادل عبر اللاعب ماتياس فارغاس عند الدقيقة 43.


ومع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني، عاد فارغاس ليمنح فريقه هدف التقدم، مسجلًا الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 47.


وبهذه النتيجة، حصد الفتح ثلاث نقاط ثمينة رفع بها رصيده إلى 8 نقاط في المركز الرابع عشر بجدول الترتيب، فيما تلقى الأهلي خسارة جديدة جمدت رصيده عند 19 نقطة، ليبقى في المركز الرابع.