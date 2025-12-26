فاجأ إعلان موعد مباراتي نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين كافة الجماهير الرياضية، إذ تم الإعلان عن خوض مباراة الحزم والاتحاد في الـ16 من شهر مارس القادم (الموافق الـ27 من شهر رمضان المبارك)، ومباراة الأهلي والهلال في الـ17 من شهر مارس (الموافق الـ28 من شهر رمضان المبارك).


واستغرب المتابعون اختيار هذين التوقيتين من الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم كجهة مشرعة ومسؤولة عن تنظيم المسابقة الأغلى في المسابقات السعودية، خصوصاً أن هذين التوقيتين يصادفان العشر الأواخر من شهر رمضان المبارك «الليالي الفضيلة»، وأيضاً تحري ليلة القدر، إضافة إلى مصادفة توقيت المباراة الثانية لليلة ختم القرآن الكريم في الحرمين الشريفين.


ورغم إعلان الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم في أكثر من مرة خلال الموسمين الماضيين تركيز لجانه المختلفة وحرصها على عدم مصادفة تداخل المباريات مع أوقات صلاتي المغرب والعشاء، وكان آخرها إعلان رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين في 11 فبراير الماضي تعديل مواعيد 4 مباريات في 3 جولات من الموسم الماضي، وأعلنت الرابطة وقتها أن التعديل جاء تعزيزاً للالتزام بأوقات الصلوات في المدن المستضيفة للمباريات وذلك في المقام الأول؛ أتى قرار تنظيم مباراتي نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين في العشر الأواخر من رمضان، والذي صدر عن جهات أكدت دوماً حرصها على عدم مصادفة لعب المباريات مع أوقات الصلوات، ليثير ذلك التساؤل حول الاهتمام بأوقات الصلوات وعدم احترام قدسية العشر الأواخر من رمضان.