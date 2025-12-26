The announcement of the dates for the semi-final matches of the King’s Cup surprised all sports fans, as it was announced that the match between Al-Hazm and Al-Ittihad will take place on March 16 (corresponding to the 27th of Ramadan), and the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal will be held on March 17 (corresponding to the 28th of Ramadan).



Observers were astonished by the Saudi Football Federation's choice of these two timings as the governing body responsible for organizing the most prestigious tournament in Saudi competitions, especially since these timings coincide with the last ten days of Ramadan, known as the "blessed nights," and also the search for Laylat al-Qadr. Additionally, the timing of the second match coincides with the night of the completion of the Quran in the Two Holy Mosques.



Despite the Saudi Football Federation announcing multiple times over the past two seasons that its various committees are keen to avoid scheduling matches during the times of the Maghrib and Isha prayers, the latest being the Saudi Professional League's announcement on February 11 to adjust the timings of four matches in three rounds from the previous season, stating that the adjustments were made to enhance adherence to prayer times in the host cities; the decision to schedule the semi-final matches of the King’s Cup during the last ten days of Ramadan, issued by bodies that have always emphasized their commitment to avoiding clashes with prayer times, raises questions about the respect for prayer times and the sanctity of the last ten days of Ramadan.