يسعى النجم التعاوني سلطان مندش للمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الفوز على فريق الخلود، بعد غد(الجمعة) الساعة 6:00 مساء، على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، ضمن مباريات الجولة 11 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


ويطمح مندش في مواصلة تألقه مع فريق التعاون من خلال تحقيق الإنتصار وحصد النقاط الثلاث من أمام فريق الخلود وإسعاد محبي النادي، والاستمرار في المنافسة على لقب دوري روشن في الموسم الحالي.


من جانب آخر، يضع المدرب شاموسكا اللمسات الفنية النهائية على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة الخلود القادمة، ويطمح المدرب شاموسكا في تحقيق فريقه الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث.


هذا ويحتل الفريق التعاوني المركز الثالث برصيد 22 نقطة من 9 مباريات، حقق الفوز في 7 مباريات، وتعادل في مباراة واحدة، وتلقى خسارة واحدة.