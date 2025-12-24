The cooperative star Sultan Mandash is striving to contribute with his teammates to achieve victory over the Al-Khulood team, the day after tomorrow (Friday) at 6:00 PM, at the Al-Hazm Club stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 11th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



Mandash aims to continue his brilliance with the Al-Taawun team by achieving victory and collecting three points against Al-Khulood, bringing joy to the club's fans, and continuing to compete for the Roshen League title this season.



On another note, coach Shamuska is putting the final technical touches on the starting lineup that he will use in the upcoming match against Al-Khulood, and coach Shamuska aims for his team to achieve victory and collect three points.



Currently, the Al-Taawun team occupies third place with 22 points from 9 matches, having won 7 matches, drawn 1, and suffered 1 loss.