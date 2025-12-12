The coach of the Syrian national team, José Lana, described the match result as realistic, after losing to the Moroccan national team with a score of one goal to nil in the match held at Khalifa International Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Arab Cup. He pointed out that his team faced a strong and organized opponent, considered one of the best teams in terms of tactical discipline in the tournament. Nevertheless, they tried to settle the match by relying on short passes, but the opponent's defensive strength prevented them from scoring and achieving the desired goal.



Lana said: "We in the coaching staff are happy and completely satisfied with the technical level of all the players in the match. They tried to resolve matters early, but the Moroccan team closed the spaces tightly. Football is decided by small details, and we were not lucky in capitalizing on the opportunities. We faced a strong team, and we have to accept the result."



The coach of the Syrian national team concluded his statements by saying: "We participated in a strong tournament, and we came out of it with important technical lessons, and we will continue to build on what has been achieved in the future."