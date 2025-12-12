وصف مدرب المنتخب السوري خوسيه لانا نتيجة المباراة بالواقعية، بعد خروجه خاسراً من المنتخب المغربي بنتيجة هدف دون رد في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد خليفة الدولي في الدور ربع نهائي بطولة كأس العرب، مشيراً إلى أن فريقه واجه خصماً قوياً ومنظماً، ويعد من أفضل المنتخبات على مستوى الانضباط التكتيكي في البطولة، ومع ذلك حاول حسم المباراة بالاعتماد على التمريرات القصيرة، لكن تميز المنافس في خط الدفاع حرمهم من التسجيل وتحقيق الهدف المأمول.


وقال لانا: «نحن في الجهاز الفني سعداء وراضون تماماً عن المستوى الفني لجميع اللاعبين في المباراة، وقد حاولوا حسم الأمور مبكراً، لكن المنتخب المغربي أغلق المساحات بإحكام، وكرة القدم تحسم بتفاصيل صغيرة، ولم يحالفنا الحظ في استثمار الفرص، وواجهنا فريقاً قوياً وعلينا القبول بالنتيجة».


واختتم مدرب المنتخب السوري تصريحاته قائلاً: «خضنا بطولة قوية، وخرجنا منها بدروس فنية مهمة، وسنواصل البناء على ما تحقق في المستقبل».