أعرب مدرب المنتخب المغربي طارق السكتيوي عن سعادته بتأهل منتخب بلاده للدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس العرب، بعد فوزه على المنتخب السوري بهدف دون رد خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما على استاد خليفة الدولي في الدور ربع النهائي للبطولة، إذ قال السكتيوي في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب اللقاء: «خضنا مباراة صعبة وأمام منتخب متمرس ومنظم، ونجحنا في التفوق عليه، حيث كنا الطرف الأفضل والأقرب للتسجيل، ولاعبونا أدوا ما طلب منهم، وأظهروا التزاماً تكتيكياً كبيراً طوال زمن المباراة».


وأضاف: «في الشوط الثاني سنحت لنا فرص متعددة لحسم المباراة، لكن تألق الحارس السوري حال دون أن نحرز هدفاً مبكراً، أومضاعفة النتيجة، ورغم ذلك، أنا فخور بالأداء وبالروح التي لعب بها الفريق، وسعيد بالتأهل إلى نصف النهائي»، مشدداً على ضرورة معالجة بعض الأخطاء قبل المواجهة الحاسمة في مباراة نصف النهائي.