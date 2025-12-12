The coach of the Moroccan national team, Tarik Skitwi, expressed his happiness at his country's qualification for the semi-finals of the Arab Cup after their victory over the Syrian national team with a score of one goal to none during the match held at Khalifa International Stadium in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Skitwi said in the press conference following the match: "We played a tough match against an experienced and organized team, and we succeeded in overcoming them, as we were the better side and closer to scoring. Our players performed as requested and showed great tactical commitment throughout the match."



He added: "In the second half, we had multiple opportunities to secure the match, but the brilliance of the Syrian goalkeeper prevented us from scoring an early goal or doubling the score. Nevertheless, I am proud of the performance and the spirit with which the team played, and I am happy with our qualification to the semi-finals," emphasizing the need to address some mistakes before the decisive encounter in the semi-final match.