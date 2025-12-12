أعرب مدرب المنتخب المغربي طارق السكتيوي عن سعادته بتأهل منتخب بلاده للدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس العرب، بعد فوزه على المنتخب السوري بهدف دون رد خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما على استاد خليفة الدولي في الدور ربع النهائي للبطولة، إذ قال السكتيوي في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب اللقاء: «خضنا مباراة صعبة وأمام منتخب متمرس ومنظم، ونجحنا في التفوق عليه، حيث كنا الطرف الأفضل والأقرب للتسجيل، ولاعبونا أدوا ما طلب منهم، وأظهروا التزاماً تكتيكياً كبيراً طوال زمن المباراة».
وأضاف: «في الشوط الثاني سنحت لنا فرص متعددة لحسم المباراة، لكن تألق الحارس السوري حال دون أن نحرز هدفاً مبكراً، أومضاعفة النتيجة، ورغم ذلك، أنا فخور بالأداء وبالروح التي لعب بها الفريق، وسعيد بالتأهل إلى نصف النهائي»، مشدداً على ضرورة معالجة بعض الأخطاء قبل المواجهة الحاسمة في مباراة نصف النهائي.
The coach of the Moroccan national team, Tarik Skitwi, expressed his happiness at his country's qualification for the semi-finals of the Arab Cup after their victory over the Syrian national team with a score of one goal to none during the match held at Khalifa International Stadium in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Skitwi said in the press conference following the match: "We played a tough match against an experienced and organized team, and we succeeded in overcoming them, as we were the better side and closer to scoring. Our players performed as requested and showed great tactical commitment throughout the match."
He added: "In the second half, we had multiple opportunities to secure the match, but the brilliance of the Syrian goalkeeper prevented us from scoring an early goal or doubling the score. Nevertheless, I am proud of the performance and the spirit with which the team played, and I am happy with our qualification to the semi-finals," emphasizing the need to address some mistakes before the decisive encounter in the semi-final match.