The Saudi national team concluded its preparations this evening for the match against the Moroccan national team, which will take place tomorrow at Lusail Stadium, as part of the third round of the group stage of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.



The players of the Green team conducted their training session at the training fields of the Aspire Academy, under the supervision of head coach Hervé Renard. The session began with a warm-up, followed by a tactical training in squares, and then a scrimmage on half the field.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi national team has secured its qualification for the next round after winning against the Omani national team with a score of (2-1), and the Comoros national team with a score of (3-1), placing them at the top of the group with 6 points. They aim to achieve a positive result against their Moroccan counterpart to secure the top position.



Saudi national team player Abdulrahman Al-Aboud stated in a press statement that facing the Moroccan national team will not be easy, as the players are eager to win and secure the top spot in the group, emphasizing that all matches are important, and there is no such thing as a mere formality, with the team's ambition to achieve the title.



Saudi national team player Ali Majrashi pointed out that tomorrow's match is strong and important, with the team entering the match aiming to collect all three points. He explained the importance of fan support in motivating the players, confirming that the decision to rotate players is up to the coach, and that the group starting the match will perform as required.