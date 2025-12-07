اختتم المنتخب السعودي، مساء اليوم، تحضيراته لمواجهة المنتخب المغربي، في اللقاء الذي سيقام غداً على إستاد لوسيل، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة من دور المجموعات لبطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025.


وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على ملاعب التدريب في أكاديمية سباير، تحت إشراف المدير الفني إيرفي رينارد، إذ بدأت الحصة بمران الإحماء، أعقبه مران تكتيكي في مربعات، ثم مناورة على نصف مساحة الملعب.


يُذكر أن المنتخب السعودي ضمن تأهله إلى الدور القادم بعد فوزه على المنتخب العماني بنتيجة (2-1)، ومنتخب جزر القمر بنتيجة (3-1)، ليعتلي صدارة المجموعة بـ 6 نقاط، ويسعى لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام نظيره المغربي لحسم الصدارة.


وأكد لاعب المنتخب السعودي عبدالرحمن العبود في تصريح لوسائل الإعلام، أن مواجهة المنتخب المغربي لن تكون سهلة، مع تطلع اللاعبين للفوز وحسم صدارة المجموعة، مشدداً على أن جميع المباريات مهمة، وليست هناك مباراة تحصيل حاصل، مع طموح المنتخب لتحقيق اللقب.


وأشار لاعب المنتخب السعودي علي مجرشي إلى أن مباراة الغد تُعد قوية ومهمة، مع دخول المنتخب اللقاء بهدف حصد النقاط الثلاث، موضحاً أهمية دعم الجماهير في تحفيز اللاعبين، ومؤكداً أن قرار تدوير اللاعبين يعود للمدرب، وأن المجموعة التي ستبدأ المباراة ستؤدي المطلوب منها.