توَّج رئيس الاتحاد الآسيوي للترايثلون الأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، الفائزين في بطولة آسيا للترايثلون للشباب تحت 15 عاماً 2025، التي اختتمت أمس في نادي اليخوت على مسار الفورمولا 1 بكورنيش جدة، بمشاركة 89 متسابقاً من 19 دولة، بتنظيم الاتحاد السعودي للترايثلون برئاسة مشعل السليمان.


ففي فئة تحت 15 عاماً للشابات، حققت لاعبة كازاخستان ألوا نورموهامت المركز الأول، وجاءت مواطنتها كاليريا شنايدر في المركز الثاني، وتلتها الإندونيسية آيرا مارثا في المركز الثالث.


وفي فئة الشباب، جاءت لاعبة هونغ كونغ سارة موديانيو في المركز الأول، ثم الإندونيسية موريسكا نور في المركز الثاني، تلتها الأوزبكية ديانا بيكتميروفا في المركز الثالث.


أما فئة تحت 15 عاماً للشباب، فحقق لاعب هونغ كونغ تشاك يان وان المركز الأول، وجاء لاعب الصين تايبيه لي جي هوانغ في المركز الثاني، وحلّ الإندونيسي ليدر ماثيو ويسانغيني في المركز الثالث.


وفي فئة الشباب، حصل الإيراني صدرا إبراهيمي على المركز الأول، وجاء مواطنه بارسا رسول جازي في المركز الثاني، ثم الإيراني بورنا نغيه في المركز الثالث.


وشهدت البطولة مشاركة المملكة العربية السعودية، وكازاخستان، وإندونيسيا، والصين تايبيه، وهونغ كونغ، والإمارات، وسنغافورة، ولبنان، ورومانيا، وبنغلاديش، والأردن، وأوزبكستان، واليابان، وقيرغيزستان، وكندا، والبحرين، وإيران، والفلبين، وقطر.