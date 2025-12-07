The President of the Asian Triathlon Confederation, Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, crowned the winners of the Asian Triathlon Championship for Youth under 15 years old 2025, which concluded yesterday at the Yacht Club on the Formula 1 track in Jeddah Corniche, with the participation of 89 competitors from 19 countries, organized by the Saudi Triathlon Federation under the presidency of Mishal Al-Sulaiman.



In the under 15 years category for girls, the Kazakh athlete Alwa Normohamet secured first place, followed by her compatriot Kaleriya Schneider in second place, and the Indonesian Aira Martha in third place.



In the youth category, the Hong Kong athlete Sarah Moudianiu took first place, then the Indonesian Moriska Noor in second place, followed by the Uzbek Diana Bektemirova in third place.



In the under 15 years category for boys, the Hong Kong athlete Chak Yan Wan achieved first place, with the Chinese Taipei player Li Ji Huang in second place, and the Indonesian Lider Matthew Wisaning in third place.



In the youth category, the Iranian Sadr Ibrahim took first place, followed by his compatriot Parsa Rasool Ghazi in second place, and the Iranian Borna Naghieh in third place.



The championship witnessed participation from Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, the UAE, Singapore, Lebanon, Romania, Bangladesh, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Canada, Bahrain, Iran, the Philippines, and Qatar.