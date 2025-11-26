Barcelona suffered three negative records after losing to their host Chelsea by three clean goals in the match that took place yesterday evening (Tuesday) at Stamford Bridge, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League.

According to the "Opta" statistics network, Barcelona has failed to score in a Champions League match since 2023, thus ending their second-best scoring streak in the tournament (22 matches), after the streak they achieved between 2009 and 2012 (29 matches).

For its part, the "Squawka" network reported that Barcelona's defeat against Chelsea is their third loss away from home against an English team in the Champions League since the 2013-2014 season.

The network added that Barcelona has become the third team in the history of the continental tournament to score an own goal and receive a red card in the first half of a Champions League match.