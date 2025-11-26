تكبد برشلونة ثلاثة أرقام سلبية بعد الهزيمة أمام مضيفه تشيلسي بثلاثية نظيفة في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «ستامفورد بريدج»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال أوروبا.

وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» للإحصاءات، فقد فشل برشلونة في التسجيل في مباراة بدوري أبطال أوروبا منذ 2023، منهياً بذلك ثاني أفضل سلسلة تهديفية له في البطولة (22 مباراة)، بعد السلسلة التي حققها بين 2009 و2012 (29 لقاء).

من جانبها، ذكرت شبكة «سكواكا» أن هزيمة برشلونة أمام تشيلسي تعد ثالث خسارة له خارج أرضه أمام فريق إنجليزي في دوري أبطال أوروبا منذ موسم 2013-2014.

وأضافت الشبكة أن برشلونة أصبح ثالث فريق في تاريخ البطولة القارية يُسجل هدفاً في مرماه ويتلقى بطاقة حمراء في الشوط الأول من مباراة بدوري أبطال أوروبا.