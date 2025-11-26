أكد مدرب الهلال سيموني إنزاغي أن فريقه يتعامل مع «حالة طارئة» في بعض المراكز، موضحاً أن إشراك أحد اللاعبين خارج مركزه الطبيعي جاء لخبرته السابقة وقدرته على خدمة المجموعة في هذا التوقيت المهم من المنافسات.


وأوضح إنزاغي في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة أن النظام المعمول به في البطولة يمنح أفضلية للفرق التي ضمنت التأهل مبكراً، وقال:


«بعد المباراة الخامسة أصبح هناك فارق واضح في جدول المجموعة بين الفرق المتأهلة، ولا تزال أمامنا ثلاث مباريات سنعمل فيها بكل تركيز لننهي الدور الأول في المركز الأول».


وأشاد مدرب الهلال بالمهاجم ماركوس ليوناردو، مؤكداً أنه يقدم مستوى لافتاً منذ بداية مشاركاته في كأس العالم وجميع المسابقات، مضيفاً:


«ليوناردو جيد جداً، ويتدرب بجديّة عالية، وأنا دائماً أمتلك مهاجمين قادرين على التسجيل مثل إمبولي ومارتينيز وماركوس ليوناردو».


وعن مواجهة الشرطة، وصف إنزاغي الأداء بالجيد، وحيّا اللاعبين على القتالية والحضور الذهني، قائلاً: «أنا سعيد جداً بما قدمه اللاعبون الأساسيون والبدلاء. الأهم الآن هو أن نستمر بالعمل، ولدينا مباراة مهمة يوم السبت يجب أن نكون جاهزين لها».


وأوضح المدرب الإيطالي أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب تركيزاً أعلى، مع استمرار الرغبة في الحفاظ على النسق وتحقيق أفضلية الصدارة قبل الأدوار النهائية.