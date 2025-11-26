Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi confirmed that his team is dealing with a "state of emergency" in some positions, explaining that the inclusion of one player outside his natural position was due to his previous experience and ability to serve the group at this crucial time in the competitions.



Inzaghi clarified in the press conference after the match that the system in place in the tournament gives an advantage to the teams that secured qualification early, stating:



“After the fifth match, there is a clear difference in the group table between the qualified teams, and we still have three matches ahead of us that we will work on with full focus to finish the first round in first place.”



The Al-Hilal coach praised striker Marcos Leonardo, confirming that he has been performing remarkably since the beginning of his participation in the World Cup and all competitions, adding:



“Leonardo is very good and trains with high seriousness, and I always have strikers capable of scoring like Empoli, Martinez, and Marcos Leonardo.”



Regarding the match against Al-Shorta, Inzaghi described the performance as good and praised the players for their fighting spirit and mental presence, saying: “I am very happy with what the starting players and substitutes have shown. The most important thing now is to continue working, and we have an important match on Saturday that we must be ready for.”



The Italian coach explained that the upcoming phase requires a higher level of focus, with a continued desire to maintain the pace and achieve the advantage of leading before the knockout stages.