تفوق تشيلسي الإنجليزي على ضيفه برشلونة الإسباني بنتيجة كبيرة (3-0) على ملعب ستامفورد بريدج، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من مرحلة الدوري لبطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
أحرز أهداف تشيلسي كوندي (بالخطأ في مرمى فريقه د:27) وإستيفاو (د:55) ووليام ديلاب (د:73).
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لتشيلسي الذي ترجم أفضليته بالتقدم في النتيجة بعد كرة عرضية من كوكوريا ليحولها كوندي بالخطأ لداخل مرمى فريقه (د:27)، وزادت معاناة برشلونة قبل نهاية الشوط الأول، إذ تحصل مدافعه رونالد أراوخو على البطاقة الصفراء الثانية ليمنحه الحكم البطاقة الحمراء.
وفي الشوط الثاني، ضاعف تشيلسي النتيجة، بعد أن تحصل البرازيلي إستيفاو على الكرة وراوغ المدافع كوبارسي ومن ثم سددها قوية في الزاوية العليا هدفاً ثانياً لتشيلسي (د:55)، ومن ثم أحرز وليام ديلاب الهدف الثالث لتشيلسي (د:73)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز «البلوز» بثلاثية نظيفة.
وبهذا الانتصار رفع تشيلسي رصيده إلى 10 نقاط في المركز الرابع بجدول الترتيب، بينما تجمد رصيد برشلونة عند 7 نقاط في المركز الـ15.
Chelsea of England triumphed over their Spanish guest Barcelona with a significant score of (3-0) at Stamford Bridge, in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
Chelsea's goals were scored by Koundé (own goal, 27'), Estivao (55'), and William Delap (73').
The match witnessed a strong start from Chelsea, who translated their superiority into a lead after a cross from Cucurella that Koundé inadvertently turned into his own net (27'). Barcelona's struggles increased before the end of the first half, as their defender Ronald Araújo received a second yellow card, leading the referee to issue a red card.
In the second half, Chelsea doubled their lead after Brazilian Estivao received the ball, dribbled past defender Koubarsi, and then struck it powerfully into the top corner for Chelsea's second goal (55'). William Delap then scored the third goal for Chelsea (73'), ending the match with a clean sheet victory for the "Blues."
With this victory, Chelsea raised their points total to 10, placing them fourth in the standings, while Barcelona's points remained at 7, putting them in 15th place.