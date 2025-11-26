Chelsea of England triumphed over their Spanish guest Barcelona with a significant score of (3-0) at Stamford Bridge, in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.



Chelsea's goals were scored by Koundé (own goal, 27'), Estivao (55'), and William Delap (73').



The match witnessed a strong start from Chelsea, who translated their superiority into a lead after a cross from Cucurella that Koundé inadvertently turned into his own net (27'). Barcelona's struggles increased before the end of the first half, as their defender Ronald Araújo received a second yellow card, leading the referee to issue a red card.



In the second half, Chelsea doubled their lead after Brazilian Estivao received the ball, dribbled past defender Koubarsi, and then struck it powerfully into the top corner for Chelsea's second goal (55'). William Delap then scored the third goal for Chelsea (73'), ending the match with a clean sheet victory for the "Blues."



With this victory, Chelsea raised their points total to 10, placing them fourth in the standings, while Barcelona's points remained at 7, putting them in 15th place.