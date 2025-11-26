تفوق تشيلسي الإنجليزي على ضيفه برشلونة الإسباني بنتيجة كبيرة (3-0) على ملعب ستامفورد بريدج، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من مرحلة الدوري لبطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا.


أحرز أهداف تشيلسي كوندي (بالخطأ في مرمى فريقه د:27) وإستيفاو (د:55) ووليام ديلاب (د:73).


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لتشيلسي الذي ترجم أفضليته بالتقدم في النتيجة بعد كرة عرضية من كوكوريا ليحولها كوندي بالخطأ لداخل مرمى فريقه (د:27)، وزادت معاناة برشلونة قبل نهاية الشوط الأول، إذ تحصل مدافعه رونالد أراوخو على البطاقة الصفراء الثانية ليمنحه الحكم البطاقة الحمراء.


وفي الشوط الثاني، ضاعف تشيلسي النتيجة، بعد أن تحصل البرازيلي إستيفاو على الكرة وراوغ المدافع كوبارسي ومن ثم سددها قوية في الزاوية العليا هدفاً ثانياً لتشيلسي (د:55)، ومن ثم أحرز وليام ديلاب الهدف الثالث لتشيلسي (د:73)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز «البلوز» بثلاثية نظيفة.


وبهذا الانتصار رفع تشيلسي رصيده إلى 10 نقاط في المركز الرابع بجدول الترتيب، بينما تجمد رصيد برشلونة عند 7 نقاط في المركز الـ15.