تنطلق يوم غدٍ الأربعاء 26 نوفمبر 2025م الجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات WRC، «رالي السعودية 2025»، في أول استضافة من نوعها للمملكة لإحدى جولات هذه البطولة العالمية، التي تستمر حتى 29 نوفمبر الجاري، تحت إشراف وزارة الرياضة، وتنظيم الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية.
وزير الرياضة: دعم القيادة الرشيدة ساهم في ترسيخ موقع المملكة على خارطة الرياضات العالمية
وبهذه المناسبة، قال وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل: «إن الدعم السخي وغير المحدود الذي يحظى به القطاع الرياضي من قيادتنا الرشيدة يمثّل المحرك الرئيس للإنجازات النوعية والتطور المتسارع الذي يشهده القطاع، كما أن استضافة المملكة لبطولة العالم للراليات، تأتي امتدادًا لمسيرة النجاحات التي رسّخت موقع المملكة على خارطة الرياضات العالمية».
وأضاف سموه: «تشهد الجولة الختامية من هذا الرالي إقامة 17 مرحلة على مدى 4 أيام متتالية، يشارك فيها 82 سائقاً وملاحاً يمثلون 25 جنسية، يتنافسون على 3 فئات ضمن مسار متنوع يمتد بطول إجمالي 1,218 كيلومتراً، منها 319 كيلومتراً خاضعة للتوقيت، متمنياً لجميع المتسابقين التوفيق والنجاح لتقديم أفضل أداء في هذا السباق النوعي والمثير».
رئيس اتحاد السيارات والدراجات النارية: نشعر بالفخر والاعتزاز لاستضافة المملكة لبطولة العالم للراليات WRC
من جانبه، عبّر رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية وشركة رياضة المحركات السعودية الأمير خالد بن سلطان العبدالله الفيصل، عن فخره واعتزازه باستضافة المملكة للجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات WRC للمرة الأولى في تاريخها، مؤكداً أن هذا الحدث يعكس التطور الكبير الذي وصلت إليه رياضة المحركات في المملكة من حيث الاحترافية والبنية التنظيمية، مشيراً في الوقت ذاته، إلى أن مشاركة السائقين السعوديين حمزة باخشب وسعيد الموري في الجولة الختامية تمثّل فرصةً مهمة لاكتساب الخبرة وتعزيز مستوى التنافس، ويُبرز المكانة المتقدمة التي بلغتها المواهب السعودية بمختلف الرياضات.
مسار البطولة.. خليص وعسفان وذهبان
ويمتد المسار عبر مناطق عدة شمال جدة، تشمل: خليص، وعسفان، وذهبان، وأم الجرم، والغولاء، ووادي المطوي، ما يمنح المتسابقين تجربة فريدة تعكس تنوع الطبيعة السعودية وتحدياتها الفنية العالية، ويجعل الرالي تحديّاً فنيًاً يجمع السرعة والدقة، ويختبر قدرات السائقين في مختلف الظروف والتضاريس.
وتستكمل منافسات بطولة العالم للراليات جولتها الختامية في جدة بعد تصدر فريق تويوتا جازو للسباقات المشهد في الجولة السابقة باليابان، وسيطرته على المراكز الثلاثة الأولى في الترتيب العام للسائقين، ويلتحق به البريطاني إلفين إيفانز برصيد 272 نقطة، يليه الفرنسي سيباستيان أوجييه، بطل العالم ثماني مرات، برصيد 269 نقطة، فيما يحتل الفنلندي كالي روفانبيرا المركز الثالث برصيد 248 نقطة، ويأتي الأستوني أوت تاناك في المركز الرابع، في حين كان المركز الخامس من نصيب البلجيكي تييري نوفيل، في منافسة تعكس قوة الحضور العالمي المتوقع في جدة خلال الجولة الختامية للبطولة.
وتأتي هذه الاستضافة لتؤكد مكانة المملكة على الخارطة الرياضية العالمية، بما يعكس رؤية القيادة الرشيدة، ويسهم في استضافة المزيد من الفعاليات الدولية الكبرى وفق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
انفوجرافيك:
- تقام البطولة من الفترة 26 - 29 نوفمبر
- مسار البطولة: خليص - عسفان - ذهبان
- البطولة تؤكد مكانة المملكة في الرياضة العالمية
The final round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), "Rally Saudi Arabia 2025," will kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, November 26, 2025, marking the first time the Kingdom hosts one of the rounds of this global championship. The event will run until November 29, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.
Minister of Sports: The support of the wise leadership has contributed to establishing the Kingdom's position on the global sports map
On this occasion, the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, stated: "The generous and unlimited support that the sports sector receives from our wise leadership represents the main driver of the qualitative achievements and rapid development witnessed by the sector. The Kingdom's hosting of the World Rally Championship reflects the ongoing success that has established the Kingdom's position on the global sports map."
He added: "The final round of this rally will feature 17 stages over four consecutive days, with 82 drivers and co-drivers representing 25 nationalities competing in three categories along a diverse route extending a total of 1,218 kilometers, of which 319 kilometers are timed. I wish all competitors success in delivering their best performance in this exciting and qualitative race."
President of the Automobile and Motorcycle Federation: We feel proud and honored for the Kingdom to host the World Rally Championship (WRC)
For his part, the Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsports Company, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, expressed his pride and honor in the Kingdom hosting the final round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) for the first time in its history. He affirmed that this event reflects the significant development that motorsports in the Kingdom have achieved in terms of professionalism and organizational structure. He also noted that the participation of Saudi drivers Hamza Bakshab and Saeed Al-Mouri in the final round represents an important opportunity to gain experience and enhance the level of competition, highlighting the advanced status that Saudi talents have reached in various sports.
The championship route... Khulais, Asfan, and Dhahban
The route extends through several areas north of Jeddah, including: Khulais, Asfan, Dhahban, Umm Al-Jurm, Al-Ghulah, and Wadi Al-Matwi, providing competitors with a unique experience that reflects the diversity of Saudi nature and its high technical challenges. The rally presents a technical challenge that combines speed and precision, testing the drivers' abilities in various conditions and terrains.
The World Rally Championship will complete its final round in Jeddah after the Toyota Gazoo Racing team dominated the previous round in Japan, securing the top three positions in the overall drivers' standings. British driver Elfyn Evans follows with 272 points, while French eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier is in third place with 269 points. Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä holds the fourth position with 248 points, and Estonian Ott Tänak is in fifth place, while Belgian Thierry Neuville occupies the sixth position, reflecting the strong global presence expected in Jeddah during the championship's final round.
This hosting further confirms the Kingdom's position on the global sports map, reflecting the vision of the wise leadership and contributing to hosting more major international events in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
Infographic:
- The championship will take place from November 26 to 29
- Championship route: Khulais - Asfan - Dhahban
- The championship confirms the Kingdom's position in global sports