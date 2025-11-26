تنطلق يوم غدٍ الأربعاء 26 نوفمبر 2025م الجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات WRC، «رالي السعودية 2025»، في أول استضافة من نوعها للمملكة لإحدى جولات هذه البطولة العالمية، التي تستمر حتى 29 نوفمبر الجاري، تحت إشراف وزارة الرياضة، وتنظيم الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية.


وزير الرياضة: دعم القيادة الرشيدة ساهم في ترسيخ موقع المملكة على خارطة الرياضات العالمية


وبهذه المناسبة، قال وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل: «إن الدعم السخي وغير المحدود الذي يحظى به القطاع الرياضي من قيادتنا الرشيدة يمثّل المحرك الرئيس للإنجازات النوعية والتطور المتسارع الذي يشهده القطاع، كما أن استضافة المملكة لبطولة العالم للراليات، تأتي امتدادًا لمسيرة النجاحات التي رسّخت موقع المملكة على خارطة الرياضات العالمية».


وأضاف سموه: «تشهد الجولة الختامية من هذا الرالي إقامة 17 مرحلة على مدى 4 أيام متتالية، يشارك فيها 82 سائقاً وملاحاً يمثلون 25 جنسية، يتنافسون على 3 فئات ضمن مسار متنوع يمتد بطول إجمالي 1,218 كيلومتراً، منها 319 كيلومتراً خاضعة للتوقيت، متمنياً لجميع المتسابقين التوفيق والنجاح لتقديم أفضل أداء في هذا السباق النوعي والمثير».


رئيس اتحاد السيارات والدراجات النارية: نشعر بالفخر والاعتزاز لاستضافة المملكة لبطولة العالم للراليات WRC


من جانبه، عبّر رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية وشركة رياضة المحركات السعودية الأمير خالد بن سلطان العبدالله الفيصل، عن فخره واعتزازه باستضافة المملكة للجولة الختامية من بطولة العالم للراليات WRC للمرة الأولى في تاريخها، مؤكداً أن هذا الحدث يعكس التطور الكبير الذي وصلت إليه رياضة المحركات في المملكة من حيث الاحترافية والبنية التنظيمية، مشيراً في الوقت ذاته، إلى أن مشاركة السائقين السعوديين حمزة باخشب وسعيد الموري في الجولة الختامية تمثّل فرصةً مهمة لاكتساب الخبرة وتعزيز مستوى التنافس، ويُبرز المكانة المتقدمة التي بلغتها المواهب السعودية بمختلف الرياضات.


مسار البطولة.. خليص وعسفان وذهبان


ويمتد المسار عبر مناطق عدة شمال جدة، تشمل: خليص، وعسفان، وذهبان، وأم الجرم، والغولاء، ووادي المطوي، ما يمنح المتسابقين تجربة فريدة تعكس تنوع الطبيعة السعودية وتحدياتها الفنية العالية، ويجعل الرالي تحديّاً فنيًاً يجمع السرعة والدقة، ويختبر قدرات السائقين في مختلف الظروف والتضاريس.


وتستكمل منافسات بطولة العالم للراليات جولتها الختامية في جدة بعد تصدر فريق تويوتا جازو للسباقات المشهد في الجولة السابقة باليابان، وسيطرته على المراكز الثلاثة الأولى في الترتيب العام للسائقين، ويلتحق به البريطاني إلفين إيفانز برصيد 272 نقطة، يليه الفرنسي سيباستيان أوجييه، بطل العالم ثماني مرات، برصيد 269 نقطة، فيما يحتل الفنلندي كالي روفانبيرا المركز الثالث برصيد 248 نقطة، ويأتي الأستوني أوت تاناك في المركز الرابع، في حين كان المركز الخامس من نصيب البلجيكي تييري نوفيل، في منافسة تعكس قوة الحضور العالمي المتوقع في جدة خلال الجولة الختامية للبطولة.


وتأتي هذه الاستضافة لتؤكد مكانة المملكة على الخارطة الرياضية العالمية، بما يعكس رؤية القيادة الرشيدة، ويسهم في استضافة المزيد من الفعاليات الدولية الكبرى وفق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.


- تقام البطولة من الفترة 26 - 29 نوفمبر


- مسار البطولة: خليص - عسفان - ذهبان


- البطولة تؤكد مكانة المملكة في الرياضة العالمية