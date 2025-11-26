The final round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), "Rally Saudi Arabia 2025," will kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, November 26, 2025, marking the first time the Kingdom hosts one of the rounds of this global championship. The event will run until November 29, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.



Minister of Sports: The support of the wise leadership has contributed to establishing the Kingdom's position on the global sports map



On this occasion, the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, stated: "The generous and unlimited support that the sports sector receives from our wise leadership represents the main driver of the qualitative achievements and rapid development witnessed by the sector. The Kingdom's hosting of the World Rally Championship reflects the ongoing success that has established the Kingdom's position on the global sports map."



He added: "The final round of this rally will feature 17 stages over four consecutive days, with 82 drivers and co-drivers representing 25 nationalities competing in three categories along a diverse route extending a total of 1,218 kilometers, of which 319 kilometers are timed. I wish all competitors success in delivering their best performance in this exciting and qualitative race."



President of the Automobile and Motorcycle Federation: We feel proud and honored for the Kingdom to host the World Rally Championship (WRC)



For his part, the Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsports Company, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, expressed his pride and honor in the Kingdom hosting the final round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) for the first time in its history. He affirmed that this event reflects the significant development that motorsports in the Kingdom have achieved in terms of professionalism and organizational structure. He also noted that the participation of Saudi drivers Hamza Bakshab and Saeed Al-Mouri in the final round represents an important opportunity to gain experience and enhance the level of competition, highlighting the advanced status that Saudi talents have reached in various sports.



The championship route... Khulais, Asfan, and Dhahban



The route extends through several areas north of Jeddah, including: Khulais, Asfan, Dhahban, Umm Al-Jurm, Al-Ghulah, and Wadi Al-Matwi, providing competitors with a unique experience that reflects the diversity of Saudi nature and its high technical challenges. The rally presents a technical challenge that combines speed and precision, testing the drivers' abilities in various conditions and terrains.



The World Rally Championship will complete its final round in Jeddah after the Toyota Gazoo Racing team dominated the previous round in Japan, securing the top three positions in the overall drivers' standings. British driver Elfyn Evans follows with 272 points, while French eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier is in third place with 269 points. Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä holds the fourth position with 248 points, and Estonian Ott Tänak is in fifth place, while Belgian Thierry Neuville occupies the sixth position, reflecting the strong global presence expected in Jeddah during the championship's final round.



This hosting further confirms the Kingdom's position on the global sports map, reflecting the vision of the wise leadership and contributing to hosting more major international events in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



Infographic:



- The championship will take place from November 26 to 29



- Championship route: Khulais - Asfan - Dhahban



- The championship confirms the Kingdom's position in global sports