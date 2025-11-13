كشفت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» توجه مركز التحكيم الرياضي إلى قبول اعتراض نادي الهلال على قرارات لجنة الاستئناف بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، وإلغاء القرار وتثبيت قرار لجنة الانضباط، كما كشف المصدر أن المركز رفض قبول طلب دخول القادسية في القضية المنظورة حالياً لدى المركز التي رفعها نادي الهلال اعتراضاً على القرارات التي أصدرتها لجنة الاستئناف أخيراً ضده، حيث يرى المحكمون أن نادي القادسية لا يحق له الدخول في القضية لعدم رفعه احتجاجاً فور خسارته من الأهلي 1/5 في بطولة السوبر، وبالتالي تم رفض الطلب مباشرة.


يذكر أن لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم أصدرت قرارات على نادي الهلال بعد انسحابه من المشاركة في مسابقة كأس السوبر السعودي للموسم الرياضي 2025-2026، التي أقيمت في هونغ كونغ في أغسطس الماضي وحققها النادي الأهلي بعد فوزه على النصر بضربات الجزاء الترجيحية. وتضمنت العقوبات فرض غرامة 500 ألف ريال على النادي، وحرمانه من المشاركة في كأس السوبر للموسم القادم، وحرمانه من أي مبالغ مالية مخصصة للمسابقة،


قبل أن تقوم لجنة الاستئناف بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم بإلغاء قرار لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق ضد نادي الهلال، والحكم مجدداً بثبوت مخالفة الفريق بعد انسحابه من السوبر السعودي.


وتضمنت قرارات لجنة الاستئناف إلزام الهلال بدفع غرامة مالية قدرها 500 ألف ريال لحساب الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم في مدة أقصاها 30 يوماً ابتداء من تاريخ الإخطار بالقرار.


كما اعتبرت اللجنة الهلال خاسراً أمام القادسية في كأس السوبر السعودي بنتيجة 3-0 في المباراة التي كان من المقرر إقامتها بتاريخ 20/8/2025، ويحرم من استكمال بقية مباريات كأس السوبر السعودي لموسم 2025-2026.