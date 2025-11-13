Sources revealed to "Okaz" that the Sports Arbitration Center is inclined to accept Al-Hilal Club's objection to the decisions made by the Appeals Committee of the Saudi Football Federation, and to annul the decision while upholding the decision of the Disciplinary Committee. The source also indicated that the center rejected Al-Qadisiyah's request to join the case currently being reviewed by the center, which was raised by Al-Hilal Club in objection to the decisions issued by the Appeals Committee against it recently. The arbitrators believe that Al-Qadisiyah does not have the right to enter the case as it did not file a protest immediately after losing to Al-Ahli 1-5 in the Super Cup, and thus the request was rejected outright.



It is worth mentioning that the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation issued decisions against Al-Hilal Club after its withdrawal from participating in the Saudi Super Cup for the 2025-2026 sports season, which took place in Hong Kong last August and was won by Al-Ahli after defeating Al-Nassr in a penalty shootout. The penalties included a fine of 500,000 riyals imposed on the club, banning it from participating in the Super Cup for the upcoming season, and depriving it of any financial amounts allocated for the competition.



Before the Appeals Committee of the Saudi Football Federation annulled the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee's decision against Al-Hilal Club, it ruled again that the team had violated regulations after its withdrawal from the Saudi Super Cup.



The Appeals Committee's decisions included obliging Al-Hilal to pay a financial fine of 500,000 riyals to the account of the Saudi Football Federation within a maximum period of 30 days starting from the date of notification of the decision.



Additionally, the committee considered Al-Hilal to have lost to Al-Qadisiyah in the Saudi Super Cup with a score of 3-0 in the match that was scheduled to take place on 20/8/2025, and it is prohibited from completing the remaining matches of the Saudi Super Cup for the 2025-2026 season.