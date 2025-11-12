The national team continued its training this evening (Wednesday) in preparation for the friendly match against the Ivory Coast team the day after tomorrow (Friday), as part of the training camp in Jeddah, held within the framework of the preparation program for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.



The training session took place at the King Abdullah Sports City training ground, under the supervision of head coach Hervé Renard. During the session, the players practiced ball possession drills, followed by exercises on set pieces, before a half-field scrimmage was conducted.



On another note, the training session saw the participation of players Salem Al-Dosari and Hassan Kadhesh in the group training, while player Jihad Dhikri did not participate due to knee pain, and player Ziyad Al-Juhani was absent due to a cold. Meanwhile, Abdulrahman Al-Aboud did not complete the training session due to muscle pain.



The Green team will conclude its preparations with a training session at 6:15 PM tomorrow (Thursday) at the King Abdullah Sports City training ground, which will be open to the media during the first fifteen minutes.