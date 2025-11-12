واصل المنتخب الوطني مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) تدريباته استعداداً للمباراة الودية أمام منتخب ساحل العاج بعد غدٍ (الجمعة)، ضمن المعسكر الإعدادي في جدة، المقام في إطار برنامج الإعداد لبطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025.


وأُقيمت الحصة التدريبية على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، تحت إشراف المدير الفني هيرفي رينارد، طبّق خلالها اللاعبون مران الاستحواذ على الكرة، أعقبته تمارين على الكرات الثابتة، قبل أن تُجرى مناورة على نصف مساحة الملعب.


وفي جانب آخر، شهدت الحصة التدريبية مشاركة اللاعبين سالم الدوسري وحسن كادش في التدريبات الجماعية، فيما لم يشارك اللاعب جهاد ذكري لشعوره بآلام في الركبة، كما لم يشارك اللاعب زياد الجهني لتعرضه لنزلة برد، في حين لم يُكمل عبدالرحمن العبود الحصة التدريبية لشعوره بآلام عضلية.


ويختتم الأخضر استعداداته بحصة تدريبية في تمام السادسة والربع من مساء غدٍ (الخميس)، على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، وستكون متاحة لوسائل الإعلام خلال ربع الساعة الأول.