Ahmed Mendesh, the father of Saudi national team player Sultan Mendesh, expressed his great happiness at having his son included in the "Green" squad during the current training camp in Jeddah, in preparation for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025. He hopes that his son Sultan, along with his teammates, will benefit from the current camp and prepare well for the Arab Cup matches.



Ahmed Mendesh confirmed that his son "Sultan" understands the importance of being with the Saudi national team and will continue to showcase his talent brilliantly, living up to the trust of the coaching staff led by coach Hervé Renard.



He praised the coaching staff under Coach Renard for their ability to prepare the Saudi national team for the upcoming Arab Cup, indicating that the two friendly matches against Ivory Coast and Qatar serve as suitable preparation for the Green ahead of the upcoming tournament matches.



Ahmed Mendesh congratulated the Saudi national team for qualifying for the World Cup in (the United States, Mexico, and Canada) in the summer of 2026, crediting the wise leadership as well as the officials responsible for our national team, the coaching and administrative staff, the players, and the sports fans. With God's will, he hopes that the "Green" will have a different presence in the World Cup for the seventh time in its history.