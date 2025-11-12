أبدى أحمد مندش، والد لاعب المنتخب السعودي سلطان مندش، سعادته الكبيرة بوجود ابنه ضمن قائمة «الأخضر» بالمعسكر الإعدادي الحالي في جدة، استعدادا لكأس العرب فيفا قطر 2025، متمنيا أن يوفق ابنه سلطان مع زملائه اللاعبين في الاستفادة من المعسكر الحالي، والتحضير بشكل جيد لمباريات كأس العرب.


وأكد والد مندش أن ابنه «سلطان» يدرك أهمية وجوده مع المنتخب السعودي وسيواصل ظهوره الفني بشكل رائع، وسيكون عند ثقة الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب هيرفي رينارد.


وأشاد والد مندش بالجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب رينارد وقدرته على تجهيز المنتخب السعودي لكأس العرب القادمة، مبينا أن اللقاءين الوديين أمام ساحل العاج والجزائر يعتبران بمثابة الإعداد المناسب للأخضر لمباريات البطولة القادمة.


وبارك والد مندش تأهل المنتخب السعودي لكأس العالم في (الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، والمكسيك، وكندا) في صيف 2026، للقيادة الحكيمة وكذلك للمسؤولين عن منتخبنا الوطني وللجهازين الفني والإداري واللاعبين والجماهير الرياضية، وبمشيئة الله يكون حضور «الأخضر» مختلفا في كأس العالم للمرة السابعة في تاريخه.