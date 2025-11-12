ينهي مدرب المنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد مخططاته الفنية غدا (الخميس) للمواجهة الودية (الأولى) ضد ساحل العاج بعد غد (الجمعة)، الساعة 7:30 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن معسكره الإعدادي، والذي انطلق الأحد الماضي ويستمر حتى الثلاثاء القادم، استعدادا لبطولة كأس العرب فيفا قطر 2025، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية رئيسية سيعتمد من خلالها الأسلوب الفني المناسب، والتشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء الودي أمام ساحل العاج.


هذا ويعقد المدرب هيرفي رينارد غدا (الخميس) مؤتمرا صحفيا للحديث حول اللقاء الودي أمام منتخب ساحل العاج.


من جانب آخر، ستكون مواجهة «الأخضر» الودية (الثانية) أمام منتخب الجزائر (الثلاثاء) القادم، الساعة 7:30 مساء، على استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة، في ختام المعسكر الإعدادي لكأس العرب القادمة.


يذكر أن المنتخب السعودي يأتي في المجموعة الثانية في بطولة كأس العرب فيفا قطر 2025، إلى جانب منتخبات المغرب، والفائز من مباراة عُمان والصومال التي ستقام (الأربعاء) 26 نوفمبر الجاري، 4:00 عصرا على ملعب استاد عبدالله بن خليفة بنادي الدحيل، والفائز من مباراة جزر القمر واليمن التي ستلعب في اليوم نفسه، الساعة 7:00 مساء على استاد حمد الكبير.