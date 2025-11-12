The coach of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard, will finalize his tactical plans tomorrow (Thursday) for the first friendly match against Ivory Coast, which will take place the day after tomorrow (Friday) at 7:30 PM at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. This is part of his training camp that started last Sunday and will continue until next Tuesday, in preparation for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025. He will conduct a main football drill through which he will determine the appropriate tactical style and the starting lineup for the friendly match against Ivory Coast.



Additionally, coach Hervé Renard will hold a press conference tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the friendly match against the Ivory Coast national team.



On another note, the "Green" team will face Algeria in their second friendly match next Tuesday at 7:30 PM at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, concluding their training camp for the upcoming Arab Cup.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team is in Group B of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, alongside the teams from Morocco, and the winner of the match between Oman and Somalia, which will take place on Wednesday, November 26, at 4:00 PM at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium at Al-Duhail Club, and the winner of the match between Comoros and Yemen, which will be played on the same day at 7:00 PM at Hamad Al-Kabeer Stadium.