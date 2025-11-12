The youth administration intends to dismiss the Spanish coach, Emmanuel Alguacil, after a series of negative results that have placed the team in a difficult position in the standings of the Roshen Saudi League. Sources from "Okaz" confirmed that the club's management decided to terminate Alguacil's contract as a corrective measure, in a step aimed at saving the season before it's too late, especially after the team has dropped to thirteenth place with only 7 points from 8 rounds (one win, 4 draws, 3 losses).



The youth administration held an extended meeting to discuss the reasons for the decline, believing that the team has lost its technical identity on the field, which hastened the decision to make a change.



It is expected that the club will officially announce in the coming days the dismissal of coach Alguacil and the appointment of a new replacement to lead the team in the upcoming phase, as part of a plan aimed at restoring balance and bringing the lions back to competition this season.