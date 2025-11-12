تنوي الإدارة الشبابية إلى إقالة المدرب الإسباني إيمانويل الغواسيل، بعد سلسلة من النتائج السلبية التي وضعت الفريق في موقف صعب بجدول ترتيب دوري روشن السعودي، إذ أكدت مصادر «عكاظ» الخاصة أن إدارة النادي قررت إلغاء عقد الغواسيل من باب التصحيح، في خطوة تهدف إلى إنقاذ الموسم قبل فوات الأوان، خصوصًا بعد أن تراجع الفريق إلى المركز الثالث عشر برصيد 7 نقاط فقط من 8 جولات (فوز واحد، 4 تعادلات، 3 خسائر).


وكانت الإدارة الشبابية عقدت اجتماعًا مطولًا لبحث أسباب التراجع، ترى أن الفريق فقد هويته الفنية داخل الملعب، الأمر الذي عجّل بقرار التغيير.


ومن المنتظر أن يُعلن النادي رسميًا خلال الأيام القادمة إعفاء المدرب الغواسيل وتعيين بديل جديد لقيادة الفريق في المرحلة القادمة، ضمن خطة تهدف إلى إعادة التوازن وعودة الليوث للمنافسة في الموسم الحالي.