أمام المنتخب السعودي لقفز الحواجز، فرصة لتكرار إنجاز البطولة الأولى التي توج فيها بالميدالية الذهبية للفردي والفرق في عام 2005، عندما توج الأمير فيصل الشعلان بالميدالية الذهبية لمسابقة الفردي وهو أصغر فارس مشارك ومساهمته في صعود زملائه الفرسان بالتتويج في مسابقة الفرق، إذ يستهل «أخضر قفز الحواجز» اليوم مشاركته في دورة الألعاب الرياضية للتضامن الإسلامي السادسة «الرياض 2025»، بإقامة الجولة الأولى من منافسات الفردي عند الخامسة والنصف مساءً في ميدان الجنادرية بالرياض، بمشاركة الفرسان عبدالله الشربتلي، ورمزي الدهامي، وخالد المبطي، وعبدالرحمن الراجحي.


يذكر أن منتخب قفز الحواجز أنهى استعداداته لهذه البطولة بعد مشاركته الأخيرة في جولة الرياض الختامية وجولات بطولة لونجين العالمية لأبطال قفز الحواجز ودوري الأبطال العالمي، على الميدان المشيد مقابل مركز الملك عبد الله المالي «كافد»، واستطاع خلالها الفارس السعودي عبدالله الشربتلي لقب نهائي الفئة المتوسطة لفئة الـ5 نجوم (1.45 متر)، بتوقيت بلغ 53.08 ثانية متقدماً على الفارس الألماني بيتر ديفوس بفارق 0.48 ثانية، كما حقق المركز الثالث في الشوط الثاني (ارتفاع 1.40 متر)، بزمن (64.37 ثانية)، وجاء ثانياً في كأس وزارة الرياضة (جولتين في جولة واحدة ـ 1.45 متر)، بزمن (24.93 ثانية)، في البطولة نفسها، كما تٌوج الفارس السعودي خالد المبطي بلقب الشوط الثاني (جولة وجولة تمايز ـ 1.45 متر) بتوقيت بلغ (37.02 ثانية بدون أخطاء)، وفي منافسات الفردي خطف الفارس عبدالرحمن الراجحي الميدالية البرونزية في الشوط الثالث (جولتين ـ ارتفاع 1.55 متر) لفئة الـ 5 نجوم، الشوط المؤهل لنهائي جولة الرياض «الجائزة الكبرى» بزمن (71.43 ثانية) خلف البريطاني سكوت براش المصنف الثالث عالمياً، والفارسة الألمانية جورن سبريهي المصنفة رقم 97 عالمياً.


وتُعد جولات «لونجين» سلسلة من المنافسات الدولية المرموقة لقفز الحواجز لفئة الـ 5 نجوم، والتي انطلق موسمها الحالي من الدوحة في الأول من مارس الماضي، ومرت تصفيات 2025، وقبل «جولة الرياض» عبر 3 قارات، 12 دولة، 15 مدينة، رصد لها جوائز مالية بأكثر من 36 مليون يورو (156،2 مليون ريال)، ومرت بمدن، الدوحة، مكسيكو، شنغهاي، مدريد، كان، راماتويل، سان تروبيه، لندن، فالكنسفارد، ريزنبيك، نيويورك، فيينا، روما، والرباط.