The Saudi show jumping team has the opportunity to repeat the achievement of the first championship where they won the gold medal in both individual and team events in 2005, when Prince Faisal Al Shalaan won the gold medal in the individual competition as the youngest participating rider, contributing to the success of his fellow riders by winning the team competition. Today, the "Green Show Jumping" team begins its participation in the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games "Riyadh 2025," with the first round of individual competitions taking place at 5:30 PM at the Janadriyah arena in Riyadh, featuring riders Abdullah Al Sharbatli, Ramzi Al Duhami, Khalid Al Mabti, and Abdulrahman Al Rajhi.



It is worth mentioning that the show jumping team completed its preparations for this championship after its recent participation in the final round of the Riyadh tour and the Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League, held at the arena opposite the King Abdullah Financial Center "KAFD." During this time, Saudi rider Abdullah Al Sharbatli won the final of the medium category for the 5-star level (1.45 meters), with a time of 53.08 seconds, ahead of German rider Peter De Vos by 0.48 seconds. He also secured third place in the second round (height 1.40 meters), with a time of 64.37 seconds, and came second in the Ministry of Sports Cup (two rounds in one round - 1.45 meters), with a time of 24.93 seconds in the same championship. Additionally, Saudi rider Khalid Al Mabti was crowned champion of the second round (one round and a jump-off - 1.45 meters) with a time of 37.02 seconds without faults. In the individual competitions, rider Abdulrahman Al Rajhi snatched the bronze medal in the third round (two rounds - height 1.55 meters) for the 5-star category, which was the qualifier for the final of the Riyadh round "Grand Prize," with a time of 71.43 seconds, behind British rider Scott Brash, ranked third in the world, and German rider Jörne Sprühe, ranked 97th in the world.



The "Longines" rounds are a series of prestigious international competitions for show jumping at the 5-star level, which began its current season in Doha on March 1st. The qualifiers for 2025 passed through 3 continents, 12 countries, and 15 cities, with total prize money exceeding 36 million euros (156.2 million riyals). The events took place in cities including Doha, Mexico City, Shanghai, Madrid, Cannes, Ramatuelle, Saint-Tropez, London, Valkenswaard, Riesenbeck, New York, Vienna, Rome, and Rabat.