كونسيساو «مُهدد».. الاتحاد يوجه أنظاره نحو ديشامب

A press report confirmed the interest of Al-Ittihad Club in hiring French national team coach Didier Deschamps to lead the team. According to the French newspaper "L'Équipe," Al-Ittihad Club wants to sign Deschamps, but the deal has not been finalized yet, as the coach refuses to discuss any offers before the 2026 World Cup.

Deschamps: I received Saudi calls

The newspaper reported that Deschamps had previously stated that he received calls for coaching in the Saudi league, indicating that he does not rule out any possibilities in the future.

Conceição's future is in jeopardy

It is worth mentioning that Al-Ittihad Club hired Portuguese coach Sergio Conceição last month, replacing French coach Laurent Blanc, but the Portuguese has not been able to deliver impressive results so far, as the team is suffering from inconsistent performances.

Conceição has led "The Brigadier" in seven matches across all competitions, winning only three, drawing two, and losing two.

Drop in standings

Al-Ittihad has dropped to eighth place in the Saudi league standings with 11 points, trailing the leader (Al-Nassr) by 13 points.