كونسيساو «مُهدد».. الاتحاد يوجه أنظاره نحو ديشامب

محمد جمعة (القاهرة)
أكد تقرير صحفي اهتمام نادي الاتحاد بالتعاقد مع مدرب المنتخب الفرنسي ديديه ديشامب، لقيادة الفريق. وبحسب صحيفة «ليكيب» الفرنسية، يرغب نادي الاتحاد في التعاقد مع ديشامب، لكن الصفقة لم تُحسم بعد، إذ يرفض المدرب مناقشة أي عروض قبل كأس العالم 2026.
ديشامب: تلقيت اتصالات سعودية
وأفادت الصحيفة بأن ديشامب أوضح في وقت سابق أنه تلقى اتصالات للتدريب في الدوري السعودي، مشيراً إلى أنه لا يستبعد أي احتمالات في المستقبل.
مستقبل كونسيساو في مهب الريح
يُذكر أن نادي الاتحاد تعاقد مع المدرب البرتغالي سيرجيو كونسيساو، الشهر الماضي، خلفاً للمدرب الفرنسي لوران بلان، لكن البرتغالي لم يتمكن من تقديم مستوى مميز حتى الآن، إذ يعاني الفريق من تذبذب النتائج.
وقاد كونسيساو «العميد» في سبع مباريات في جميع البطولات، فاز في ثلاث مواجهات فقط، وتعادل في مباراتين، وخسر مثلهما.
تراجع في الترتيب
وتراجع الاتحاد إلى المركز الثامن في جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 11 نقطة، متأخراً بـ13 نقطة عن المتصدر (النصر).
A press report confirmed the interest of Al-Ittihad Club in hiring French national team coach Didier Deschamps to lead the team. According to the French newspaper "L'Équipe," Al-Ittihad Club wants to sign Deschamps, but the deal has not been finalized yet, as the coach refuses to discuss any offers before the 2026 World Cup.
Deschamps: I received Saudi calls
The newspaper reported that Deschamps had previously stated that he received calls for coaching in the Saudi league, indicating that he does not rule out any possibilities in the future.
Conceição's future is in jeopardy
It is worth mentioning that Al-Ittihad Club hired Portuguese coach Sergio Conceição last month, replacing French coach Laurent Blanc, but the Portuguese has not been able to deliver impressive results so far, as the team is suffering from inconsistent performances.
Conceição has led "The Brigadier" in seven matches across all competitions, winning only three, drawing two, and losing two.
Drop in standings
Al-Ittihad has dropped to eighth place in the Saudi league standings with 11 points, trailing the leader (Al-Nassr) by 13 points.