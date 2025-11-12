أكد تقرير صحفي اهتمام نادي الاتحاد بالتعاقد مع مدرب المنتخب الفرنسي ديديه ديشامب، لقيادة الفريق. وبحسب صحيفة «ليكيب» الفرنسية، يرغب نادي الاتحاد في التعاقد مع ديشامب، لكن الصفقة لم تُحسم بعد، إذ يرفض المدرب مناقشة أي عروض قبل كأس العالم 2026.

ديشامب: تلقيت اتصالات سعودية

وأفادت الصحيفة بأن ديشامب أوضح في وقت سابق أنه تلقى اتصالات للتدريب في الدوري السعودي، مشيراً إلى أنه لا يستبعد أي احتمالات في المستقبل.

كونسيساو «مُهدد».. الاتحاد يوجه أنظاره نحو ديشامب

مستقبل كونسيساو في مهب الريح

يُذكر أن نادي الاتحاد تعاقد مع المدرب البرتغالي سيرجيو كونسيساو، الشهر الماضي، خلفاً للمدرب الفرنسي لوران بلان، لكن البرتغالي لم يتمكن من تقديم مستوى مميز حتى الآن، إذ يعاني الفريق من تذبذب النتائج.

وقاد كونسيساو «العميد» في سبع مباريات في جميع البطولات، فاز في ثلاث مواجهات فقط، وتعادل في مباراتين، وخسر مثلهما.

تراجع في الترتيب

وتراجع الاتحاد إلى المركز الثامن في جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 11 نقطة، متأخراً بـ13 نقطة عن المتصدر (النصر).