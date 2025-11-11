The national team continued its training this evening (Tuesday) in preparation for the friendly match against the Ivory Coast national team next Friday, as part of the training camp in Jeddah, held as part of the preparation program for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.



The players of the Green team conducted their training session at the secondary pitch of King Abdullah Sports City, under the supervision of head coach Hervé Renard. The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by possession drills, and then various tactical exercises were implemented, before a full-field scrimmage took place.



In a related context, the training session saw the participation of player Saleh Al-Shehri alongside his teammates, while players Salem Al-Dawsari and Hassan Kach were limited to special exercises with the coaching staff.



The Green team will continue its preparations at 6:30 PM tomorrow (Wednesday) with a closed training session at the secondary pitch of King Abdullah Sports City.