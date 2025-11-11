واصل المنتخب الوطني مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) تدريباته استعداداً للمباراة الودية أمام منتخب ساحل العاج يوم الجمعة القادم، ضمن المعسكر الإعدادي في جدة، المقام في إطار برنامج الإعداد لبطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025.


وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، تحت إشراف المدير الفني هيرفي رينارد، وبدأت بتمارين الإحماء، تلتها تمارين الاستحواذ، ثم طُبِّقت تمارين تكتيكية متنوعة، قبل أن تُجرى مناورة على كامل مساحة الملعب.


وعلى صعيد متصل، شهدت الحصة التدريبية مشاركة اللاعب صالح الشهري برفقة زملائه، فيما اكتفى اللاعبان سالم الدوسري وحسن كادش بتمارين خاصة برفقة الجهاز الفني.


ويواصل الأخضر استعداداته في تمام السادسة والنصف من مساء غدٍ (الأربعاء) بحصة تدريبية مغلقة على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية.