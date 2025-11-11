واصل المنتخب الوطني مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) تدريباته استعداداً للمباراة الودية أمام منتخب ساحل العاج يوم الجمعة القادم، ضمن المعسكر الإعدادي في جدة، المقام في إطار برنامج الإعداد لبطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025.
وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، تحت إشراف المدير الفني هيرفي رينارد، وبدأت بتمارين الإحماء، تلتها تمارين الاستحواذ، ثم طُبِّقت تمارين تكتيكية متنوعة، قبل أن تُجرى مناورة على كامل مساحة الملعب.
وعلى صعيد متصل، شهدت الحصة التدريبية مشاركة اللاعب صالح الشهري برفقة زملائه، فيما اكتفى اللاعبان سالم الدوسري وحسن كادش بتمارين خاصة برفقة الجهاز الفني.
ويواصل الأخضر استعداداته في تمام السادسة والنصف من مساء غدٍ (الأربعاء) بحصة تدريبية مغلقة على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية.
The national team continued its training this evening (Tuesday) in preparation for the friendly match against the Ivory Coast national team next Friday, as part of the training camp in Jeddah, held as part of the preparation program for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.
The players of the Green team conducted their training session at the secondary pitch of King Abdullah Sports City, under the supervision of head coach Hervé Renard. The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by possession drills, and then various tactical exercises were implemented, before a full-field scrimmage took place.
In a related context, the training session saw the participation of player Saleh Al-Shehri alongside his teammates, while players Salem Al-Dawsari and Hassan Kach were limited to special exercises with the coaching staff.
The Green team will continue its preparations at 6:30 PM tomorrow (Wednesday) with a closed training session at the secondary pitch of King Abdullah Sports City.