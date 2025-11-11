Cristiano Ronaldo's remarks at the "Tourise 2025" forum in Riyadh have garnered widespread attention in the global press, after he announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his last stop on the pitch, affirming that he is experiencing the best moments of his career with the Portugal national team and Al Nassr club.



Sky Sports described his words as a "near farewell" after a legendary journey, while The Independent noted that the decision to retire is "emotionally difficult" despite his high physical readiness. Meanwhile, the Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo and AS focused on his comments about Saudi Arabia, where he expressed his admiration for Riyadh and its giant projects, praising Vision 2030 and its role in changing the concept of tourism and sports globally.



For its part, France24 and L’Équipe highlighted his remarks about the Kingdom as a "destination of the future," while DW described his experience with Al Nassr as "a model for the transformation of Asian football."



European journalists unanimously agreed that Ronaldo's words transcended the boundaries of sports, as they carried a clear endorsement of the Kingdom's developmental reforms led by the Crown Prince, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's position as a global hub that combines investment, tourism, and modern sports, emphasizing that the Saudi environment and Al Nassr provided him with the professional and psychological stability that allowed him to shine once again.