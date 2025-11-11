أثار حديث كريستيانو رونالدو في منتدى «Tourise 2025» بالرياض اهتماما واسعا في الصحافة العالمية، بعدما أعلن أن كأس العالم 2026 ستكون محطته الأخيرة في الملاعب، مؤكدا أنه يعيش أجمل فتراته مع منتخب البرتغال ونادي النصر السعودي.


صحيفة Sky Sports وصفت كلماته بـ«الوداع القريب» بعد رحلة أسطورية، فيما أشارت The Independent إلى أن قرار الاعتزال «صعب عاطفيا» رغم جاهزيته البدنية العالية. أما Mundo Deportivo وAS الإسبانيتان فركزتا على حديثه عن السعودية، إذ عبّر عن إعجابه بالرياض ومشاريعها العملاقة، مشيدا برؤية 2030 ودورها في تغيير مفهوم السياحة والرياضة عالميا.


من جانبها، أبرزت France24 وL’Équipe الفرنسية حديثه عن المملكة بوصفها «وجهة المستقبل»، بينما عدّت DW الألمانية تجربته مع النصر «نموذجا لتحوّل كرة القدم الآسيوية».


وأجمع الصحفيون الأوروبيون على أن كلمات رونالدو تجاوزت حدود الرياضة، إذ حملت إشادة صريحة بإصلاحات المملكة التنموية بقيادة ولي العهد، ورسخت مكانة السعودية كمركز عالمي يجمع بين الاستثمار والسياحة والرياضة الحديثة، مؤكدين أن البيئة السعودية ونادي النصر وفّرا له الاستقرار المهني والنفسي الذي أعاده للتألق مجددا.