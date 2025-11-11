The management of Al-Ettifaq Club announced the joining of Captain Fahd Al-Masoud to the club's football committee, as part of the club's efforts to enhance national competencies and support the developmental work system in the technical sector.



Fahd Al-Masoud is considered one of the club's own, having progressed through the youth ranks to the first team, which he represented from 1996 to 2008, achieving several championships, most notably the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Cup and the Gulf Cup with the first team.



On the technical side, Al-Masoud has undergone field training experiences, including a technical internship at the Italian club Inter Milan for youth categories, in addition to his work as a coach at the Saudi Inter Milan Academy, and his contribution to developing the youth category at Al-Ettifaq Club since 2017, alongside his work at the regional center affiliated with the Saudi Football Federation. This step comes as a confirmation of Al-Ettifaq Club's commitment to attracting experienced national talents to support the technical work and develop the club's system in various fields.