أعلنت إدارة نادي الاتفاق انضمام الكابتن فهد المسعود إلى لجنة كرة القدم بالنادي، ضمن جهود النادي في تعزيز الكفاءات الوطنية ودعم منظومة العمل التطويري في القطاع الفني.


ويُعد فهد المسعود من أبناء النادي، إذ تدرّج في صفوف الفئات السنية وصولا إلى الفريق الأول، الذي مثّله خلال الفترة من 1996 حتى عام 2008، محققا عدة بطولات، من أبرزها كأس الأمير فيصل بن فهد، وبطولة كأس الخليج مع الفريق الأول.


وعلى الصعيد الفني، خاض المسعود تجارب تدريبية ميدانية، من بينها معايشة فنية في نادي إنتر ميلان الإيطالي للفئات السنية، إضافة إلى عمله مدربا في أكاديمية إنتر ميلان السعودية، ومساهمته في تطوير فئة البراعم بنادي الاتفاق منذ عام 2017، إلى جانب عمله في المركز الإقليمي التابع للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم. وتأتي هذه الخطوة تأكيدا على حرص نادي الاتفاق على استقطاب الكفاءات الوطنية ذات الخبرة لدعم مسيرة العمل الفني، وتطوير منظومة النادي في مختلف المجالات.