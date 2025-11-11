أعلنت إدارة نادي الاتفاق انضمام الكابتن فهد المسعود إلى لجنة كرة القدم بالنادي، ضمن جهود النادي في تعزيز الكفاءات الوطنية ودعم منظومة العمل التطويري في القطاع الفني.
ويُعد فهد المسعود من أبناء النادي، إذ تدرّج في صفوف الفئات السنية وصولا إلى الفريق الأول، الذي مثّله خلال الفترة من 1996 حتى عام 2008، محققا عدة بطولات، من أبرزها كأس الأمير فيصل بن فهد، وبطولة كأس الخليج مع الفريق الأول.
وعلى الصعيد الفني، خاض المسعود تجارب تدريبية ميدانية، من بينها معايشة فنية في نادي إنتر ميلان الإيطالي للفئات السنية، إضافة إلى عمله مدربا في أكاديمية إنتر ميلان السعودية، ومساهمته في تطوير فئة البراعم بنادي الاتفاق منذ عام 2017، إلى جانب عمله في المركز الإقليمي التابع للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم. وتأتي هذه الخطوة تأكيدا على حرص نادي الاتفاق على استقطاب الكفاءات الوطنية ذات الخبرة لدعم مسيرة العمل الفني، وتطوير منظومة النادي في مختلف المجالات.
The management of Al-Ettifaq Club announced the joining of Captain Fahd Al-Masoud to the club's football committee, as part of the club's efforts to enhance national competencies and support the developmental work system in the technical sector.
Fahd Al-Masoud is considered one of the club's own, having progressed through the youth ranks to the first team, which he represented from 1996 to 2008, achieving several championships, most notably the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Cup and the Gulf Cup with the first team.
On the technical side, Al-Masoud has undergone field training experiences, including a technical internship at the Italian club Inter Milan for youth categories, in addition to his work as a coach at the Saudi Inter Milan Academy, and his contribution to developing the youth category at Al-Ettifaq Club since 2017, alongside his work at the regional center affiliated with the Saudi Football Federation. This step comes as a confirmation of Al-Ettifaq Club's commitment to attracting experienced national talents to support the technical work and develop the club's system in various fields.