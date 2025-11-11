كشف قائد فريق النصر النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، عن نيته اعتزال كرة القدم في غضون عامين.

وقال «الدون» خلال مكالمة فيديو في قمة عالمية تستضيفها السعودية حول السياحة والاستثمار: «بالنسبة لي، «قريباً» تعني في غضون 10 سنوات.. لا، أنا أمزح».

النهاية تقترب.. رونالدو يكشف موعد اعتزاله

وأضاف رونالدو: «أنا أستمتع بهذه اللحظة حقاً، كما تعلمون، في كرة القدم، عندما تبلغ سناً معيناً، تبدأ في احتساب الأشهر بسرعة كبيرة».

وتابع قائد النصر: «أشعر بحالة جيدة للغاية في الوقت الحالي، أحرز أهدافاً، وما زلت أشعر بالسرعة والقوة، وأستمتع بأدائي مع المنتخب البرتغالي، لكن، لنكن صادقين، عندما قلت «قريباً»، كنت أقصد على الأرجح خلال عام أو عامين».

مونديال 2026 «الأخير للدون»

وأوضح أيقونة المنتخب البرتغالي أن يكون كأس العالم 2026، الذي سيُقام في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، هو آخر مونديال له في مسيرته، في ظل تقدمه في العمر.

واختتم صاحب الـ40 عاماً حديثه قائلاً: «لقد حققت العديد من الأرقام القياسية في كرة القدم سواء على مستوى الأندية أو المنتخب الوطني. قدمت كل ما لدي لكرة القدم، وكنت جزءاً من هذه اللعبة على مدار 25 عاماً».

ومنذ انضمامه إلى النصر في عام 2023، شارك رونالدو في 116 مباراة بمختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 103 أهداف، وقدم 21 تمريرة حاسمة.