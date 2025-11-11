النهاية تقترب.. رونالدو يكشف موعد اعتزاله

The captain of Al-Nassr, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, revealed his intention to retire from football within two years.

During a video call at a global summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on tourism and investment, the "Don" said: "For me, 'soon' means in about 10 years... No, I'm joking."

Ronaldo added: "I really enjoy this moment, you know, in football, when you reach a certain age, you start counting the months very quickly."

The Al-Nassr captain continued: "I feel very good at the moment, scoring goals, and I still feel the speed and strength, and I enjoy my performance with the Portuguese national team, but, let's be honest, when I said 'soon', I probably meant within a year or two."

2026 World Cup "The Last for the Don"

The Portuguese national team icon clarified that the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be his last World Cup in his career, given his advancing age.

The 40-year-old concluded his remarks by saying: "I have achieved many records in football, both at the club and national team levels. I have given everything I have to football, and I have been a part of this game for 25 years."

Since joining Al-Nassr in 2023, Ronaldo has participated in 116 matches across various competitions, scoring 103 goals and providing 21 assists.