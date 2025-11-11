النهاية تقترب.. رونالدو يكشف موعد اعتزاله

كشف قائد فريق النصر النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، عن نيته اعتزال كرة القدم في غضون عامين.
وقال «الدون» خلال مكالمة فيديو في قمة عالمية تستضيفها السعودية حول السياحة والاستثمار: «بالنسبة لي، «قريباً» تعني في غضون 10 سنوات.. لا، أنا أمزح».
وأضاف رونالدو: «أنا أستمتع بهذه اللحظة حقاً، كما تعلمون، في كرة القدم، عندما تبلغ سناً معيناً، تبدأ في احتساب الأشهر بسرعة كبيرة».
وتابع قائد النصر: «أشعر بحالة جيدة للغاية في الوقت الحالي، أحرز أهدافاً، وما زلت أشعر بالسرعة والقوة، وأستمتع بأدائي مع المنتخب البرتغالي، لكن، لنكن صادقين، عندما قلت «قريباً»، كنت أقصد على الأرجح خلال عام أو عامين».
مونديال 2026 «الأخير للدون»
وأوضح أيقونة المنتخب البرتغالي أن يكون كأس العالم 2026، الذي سيُقام في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، هو آخر مونديال له في مسيرته، في ظل تقدمه في العمر.
واختتم صاحب الـ40 عاماً حديثه قائلاً: «لقد حققت العديد من الأرقام القياسية في كرة القدم سواء على مستوى الأندية أو المنتخب الوطني. قدمت كل ما لدي لكرة القدم، وكنت جزءاً من هذه اللعبة على مدار 25 عاماً».
ومنذ انضمامه إلى النصر في عام 2023، شارك رونالدو في 116 مباراة بمختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 103 أهداف، وقدم 21 تمريرة حاسمة.
The captain of Al-Nassr, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, revealed his intention to retire from football within two years.
During a video call at a global summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on tourism and investment, the "Don" said: "For me, 'soon' means in about 10 years... No, I'm joking."
Ronaldo added: "I really enjoy this moment, you know, in football, when you reach a certain age, you start counting the months very quickly."
The Al-Nassr captain continued: "I feel very good at the moment, scoring goals, and I still feel the speed and strength, and I enjoy my performance with the Portuguese national team, but, let's be honest, when I said 'soon', I probably meant within a year or two."
2026 World Cup "The Last for the Don"
The Portuguese national team icon clarified that the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be his last World Cup in his career, given his advancing age.
The 40-year-old concluded his remarks by saying: "I have achieved many records in football, both at the club and national team levels. I have given everything I have to football, and I have been a part of this game for 25 years."
Since joining Al-Nassr in 2023, Ronaldo has participated in 116 matches across various competitions, scoring 103 goals and providing 21 assists.