The Saudi Formula 4 champion driver Abdullah Ayman Kamel provided an introductory glimpse into the world of Formula racing, emphasizing the importance of safety and professionalism on the racetrack, and confirming the role of the younger generation in developing the future of motorsport in the Kingdom.



This came during his meeting with a group of school students in Jeddah, on the sidelines of the Saudi Aramco Formula 4 Championship, which is taking place as part of the Jeddah Season 2025.