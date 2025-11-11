قدم بطل الفورمولا 4 السعودية السائق عبدالله أيمن كامل لمحة تعريفية عن عالم سباقات الفورمولا، ومدى أهمية السلامة والاحترافية في مضمار السباق، مؤكدا دور الجيل الشاب في تطوير مستقبل رياضة السيارات في المملكة.


جاء ذلك خلال لقائه مع مجموعة من طلاب المدارس في جدة، على هامش بطولة أرامكو السعودية للفورمولا 4، المقامة فعالياتها ضمن موسم جدة 2025.