تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة السعودية نحو ملاعب أكاديمية إسباير، الساعة 6:45 من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، لمتابعة اللقاء المرتقب، الذي يجمع المنتخب السعودي ونظيره المالي، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثالثة والأخيرة للمجموعة الـ12 من كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً والمقامة حالياً في قطر.

يدخل المنتخب السعودي هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الثالث برصيد 3 نقاط من فوز وخسارة، وله من الأهداف 3 وعليه مثلها، ويطمح «الأخضر» لحصد نقاط اللقاء الثلاث لانتزاع وصافة المجموعة والتأهل لدور الـ32 ومواجهة «متصدر» المجموعة التاسعة، أو الخروج بالتعادل على أقل تقدير لانتزاع إحدى بطاقات التأهل كأفضل ثمانية ثوالث من المجموعات الـ12. ورغم قوة المنتخب المالي إلا أن منتخبنا الوطني قادر على حصد النقاط الثلاث لا سيما بعد المستوى العالي الذي قدمه أمام نيوزيلندا رغم غياب قلبي الدفاع سعيد الدوسري وناصر الفيحاني بسبب الطرد أمام النمسا، اللذين يعودان في لقاء الليلة.

يذكر أن نظام البطولة ينص على أن يتأهل الأول والثاني من كل مجموعة إضافة إلى أفضل ثمانية ثوالث، وفي حالة خسارة المنتخب السعودي في لقاء الليلة فستبقى احتمالات تأهله قائمة شريطة تعثر منتخب نيوزيلندا من «المتصدر» النمسا مع تعثر 4 منتخبات من المجموعات الأخرى.