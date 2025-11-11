The eyes of Saudi football fans are directed towards the Aspire Academy fields at 6:45 PM today (Tuesday) to follow the anticipated match between the Saudi national team and its Malian counterpart, as part of the third and final round of Group 12 in the Under-17 World Cup currently taking place in Qatar.

The Saudi national team enters this match in third place with 3 points from one win and one loss, having scored 3 goals and conceded the same number. The "Green" aims to secure all three points to seize the second spot in the group and qualify for the Round of 32 to face the "leader" of Group 9, or at least draw to secure one of the qualification spots as one of the best eight third-placed teams from the 12 groups. Despite the strength of the Malian team, our national team is capable of earning the three points, especially after the high level they showed against New Zealand, despite the absence of center-backs Saeed Al-Dosari and Nasser Al-Fihani due to red cards received against Austria, both of whom will return for tonight's match.

It is worth noting that the tournament system states that the first and second teams from each group qualify, in addition to the best eight third-placed teams. In the event of a loss for the Saudi team tonight, their chances of qualifying will still remain, provided that the New Zealand team falters against the "leader" Austria, along with the failure of 4 teams from other groups.