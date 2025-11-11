نفى رئيس نادي نابولي أوريلو دي لورينتيس، شائعة استقالة أنطونيو كونتي من تدريب الفريق بعد الهزيمة أمام بولونيا بهدفين دون رد، الأحد الماضي، في الدوري الإيطالي.

قصة خيالية.. رئيس نابولي ينفي استقالة كونتي

وكتب دي لورينتيس عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «قرأت على الإنترنت قصة استقالة كونتي الخيالية، أنا أحب كثيراً وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لأنها وسيلة معاصرة وسريعة لنقل الأفكار، لكن يجب أن تعرفوا أن ليس كل الأفكار صحيحة أو قابلة للمشاركة».

وأضاف: «إلى الجماهير التي قرأت بعض التفاهات أقول: أنا فخور بأن يكون بجانبي، وبجانب نابولي ولاعبيه، رجل حقيقي مثل أنطونيو كونتي، الذي يضحي بكل لحظة من حياته من أجل مهنته، بكل سخاء وتفانٍ».

نابولي يفقد الصدارة

وفقد نابولي صدارة الدوري الإيطالي بعد إهداره 5 نقاط من أصل 6 في آخر مباراتين ليتراجع إلى المركز الرابع برصيد 22 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق نقطتين عن إنتر ميلان متصدر الترتيب.

ويحمل نابولي لقب النسخة الماضية من الدوري الإيطالي، بينما يتربع يوفنتوس على صدارة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بـ36 لقباً.