قصة خيالية.. رئيس نابولي ينفي استقالة كونتي

محمد جمعة (القاهرة)
نفى رئيس نادي نابولي أوريلو دي لورينتيس، شائعة استقالة أنطونيو كونتي من تدريب الفريق بعد الهزيمة أمام بولونيا بهدفين دون رد، الأحد الماضي، في الدوري الإيطالي.
وكتب دي لورينتيس عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «قرأت على الإنترنت قصة استقالة كونتي الخيالية، أنا أحب كثيراً وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لأنها وسيلة معاصرة وسريعة لنقل الأفكار، لكن يجب أن تعرفوا أن ليس كل الأفكار صحيحة أو قابلة للمشاركة».
وأضاف: «إلى الجماهير التي قرأت بعض التفاهات أقول: أنا فخور بأن يكون بجانبي، وبجانب نابولي ولاعبيه، رجل حقيقي مثل أنطونيو كونتي، الذي يضحي بكل لحظة من حياته من أجل مهنته، بكل سخاء وتفانٍ».
نابولي يفقد الصدارة
وفقد نابولي صدارة الدوري الإيطالي بعد إهداره 5 نقاط من أصل 6 في آخر مباراتين ليتراجع إلى المركز الرابع برصيد 22 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق نقطتين عن إنتر ميلان متصدر الترتيب.
ويحمل نابولي لقب النسخة الماضية من الدوري الإيطالي، بينما يتربع يوفنتوس على صدارة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بـ36 لقباً.
Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis Denies Rumor of Antonio Conte's Resignation After Defeat to Bologna
De Laurentiis wrote on his account on the platform "X": "I read the fictional story of Conte's resignation online. I really love social media because it is a contemporary and quick way to convey ideas, but you should know that not all ideas are correct or worth sharing."
He added: "To the fans who read some nonsense, I say: I am proud to have a real man like Antonio Conte by my side, alongside Napoli and its players, who sacrifices every moment of his life for his profession, with generosity and dedication."
Napoli Loses Top Spot
Napoli lost the top spot in the Italian league after dropping 5 points out of 6 in their last two matches, falling to fourth place with 22 points, two points behind league leaders Inter Milan.
Napoli holds the title from the last edition of the Italian league, while Juventus sits at the top of the clubs with the most titles, boasting 36 championships.