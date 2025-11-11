قصة خيالية.. رئيس نابولي ينفي استقالة كونتي

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis Denies Rumor of Antonio Conte's Resignation After Defeat to Bologna

De Laurentiis wrote on his account on the platform "X": "I read the fictional story of Conte's resignation online. I really love social media because it is a contemporary and quick way to convey ideas, but you should know that not all ideas are correct or worth sharing."

He added: "To the fans who read some nonsense, I say: I am proud to have a real man like Antonio Conte by my side, alongside Napoli and its players, who sacrifices every moment of his life for his profession, with generosity and dedication."

Napoli Loses Top Spot

Napoli lost the top spot in the Italian league after dropping 5 points out of 6 in their last two matches, falling to fourth place with 22 points, two points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Napoli holds the title from the last edition of the Italian league, while Juventus sits at the top of the clubs with the most titles, boasting 36 championships.