أعلن الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم إصابة أدهم فريد، لاعب منتخب الناشئين، بقطع في الرباط الصليبي، لينتهي مشوار اللاعب في بطولة كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً المقامة في قطر.
وبحسب البيان الصادر عن الاتحاد، فقد أثبتت الفحوصات الطبية تعرض الظهير الأيمن للإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي، وذلك خلال المباراة التي أقيمت ضد إنجلترا مساء أمس (الإثنين).
مصر تتأهل لدور الـ32 رغم الهزيمة
وعلى الرغم من الهزيمة أمام إنجلترا بثلاثية نظيفة، تأهل المنتخب المصري إلى دور الـ32، حيث صعد ضمن أفضل 8 منتخبات تحتل المركز الثالث، بعد أن جمع 4 نقاط، بينما تصدر منتخب فنزويلا ترتيب المجموعة الخامسة برصيد 7 نقاط بعد فوزه على هايتي (4-2)، وحل منتخب إنجلترا في المركز الثاني برصيد 6 نقاط، في حين ودع منتخب هايتي البطولة دون رصيد من النقاط.
وتعتبر هذه النسخة من كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً هي الأولى التي تضم 48 منتخباً، مع إقامة 104 مباريات، حيث يمكن أن تصل عدد المباريات إلى 8 مباريات في اليوم الواحد.
وتُقام جميع المباريات في 8 ملاعب في مجمع المسابقات في «أسباير زون» في قطر، في حين يستضيف استاد خليفة الدولي المباراة النهائية.
The Egyptian Football Association announced that Adham Farid, a player from the youth national team, has suffered a torn ACL, ending the player's journey in the Under-17 World Cup taking place in Qatar.
According to the statement issued by the federation, medical examinations confirmed that the right-back sustained a torn ACL during the match against England last night (Monday).
Egypt qualifies for the Round of 32 despite the defeat
Despite the defeat to England with a score of 3-0, the Egyptian team qualified for the Round of 32, advancing as one of the best 8 teams that finished in third place, having collected 4 points. Venezuela topped Group E with 7 points after defeating Haiti (4-2), while England finished in second place with 6 points, and Haiti exited the tournament without any points.
This edition of the Under-17 World Cup is the first to feature 48 teams, with a total of 104 matches being held, where the number of matches can reach up to 8 matches in a single day.
All matches are held in 8 stadiums within the competition complex in "Aspire Zone" in Qatar, while the Khalifa International Stadium will host the final match.