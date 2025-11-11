أعلن الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم إصابة أدهم فريد، لاعب منتخب الناشئين، بقطع في الرباط الصليبي، لينتهي مشوار اللاعب في بطولة كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً المقامة في قطر.

وبحسب البيان الصادر عن الاتحاد، فقد أثبتت الفحوصات الطبية تعرض الظهير الأيمن للإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي، وذلك خلال المباراة التي أقيمت ضد إنجلترا مساء أمس (الإثنين).

مصر تتأهل لدور الـ32 رغم الهزيمة

وعلى الرغم من الهزيمة أمام إنجلترا بثلاثية نظيفة، تأهل المنتخب المصري إلى دور الـ32، حيث صعد ضمن أفضل 8 منتخبات تحتل المركز الثالث، بعد أن جمع 4 نقاط، بينما تصدر منتخب فنزويلا ترتيب المجموعة الخامسة برصيد 7 نقاط بعد فوزه على هايتي (4-2)، وحل منتخب إنجلترا في المركز الثاني برصيد 6 نقاط، في حين ودع منتخب هايتي البطولة دون رصيد من النقاط.

وتعتبر هذه النسخة من كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً هي الأولى التي تضم 48 منتخباً، مع إقامة 104 مباريات، حيث يمكن أن تصل عدد المباريات إلى 8 مباريات في اليوم الواحد.

وتُقام جميع المباريات في 8 ملاعب في مجمع المسابقات في «أسباير زون» في قطر، في حين يستضيف استاد خليفة الدولي المباراة النهائية.