The Egyptian Football Association announced that Adham Farid, a player from the youth national team, has suffered a torn ACL, ending the player's journey in the Under-17 World Cup taking place in Qatar.

According to the statement issued by the federation, medical examinations confirmed that the right-back sustained a torn ACL during the match against England last night (Monday).

Egypt qualifies for the Round of 32 despite the defeat

Despite the defeat to England with a score of 3-0, the Egyptian team qualified for the Round of 32, advancing as one of the best 8 teams that finished in third place, having collected 4 points. Venezuela topped Group E with 7 points after defeating Haiti (4-2), while England finished in second place with 6 points, and Haiti exited the tournament without any points.

This edition of the Under-17 World Cup is the first to feature 48 teams, with a total of 104 matches being held, where the number of matches can reach up to 8 matches in a single day.

All matches are held in 8 stadiums within the competition complex in "Aspire Zone" in Qatar, while the Khalifa International Stadium will host the final match.